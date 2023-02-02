‘Boris still has a huge role to play’: ex-minister says Johnson ‘would make a good Tory…

Boris Johnson would make a good party chairman, says Conor Burns.



A former Tory cabinet minister has said Boris Johnson would make a good Tory president, as the party seeks to replace Nadhim Zahawi.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr on Wednesday, former Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns said the ex-Prime Minister “still has a huge role to play in the Conservative family”.

Mr Johnson has been mooted in recent days as a possible replacement for Nadhim Zahawi, whom Rishi Sunak fired on Sunday amid a row over his taxes.

Asked by Andrew if he thought Mr Johnson would be a good new president, Mr Burns said: “I want to see a president who organizes conservatism in the country, helping us get our campaign machines in good shape.

“And Boris still has a huge role to play in the Tory family…it’s between Boris and the Prime Minister, but he would make a good president.”

Mr Burns added: “You are not going to remove Boris Johnson. Anyone who thinks they can remove Boris Johnson is delusional. Boris is a great figure in contemporary politics. He won this incredible term in 2019.”

Asked by Andrew if Mr Johnson had anything left to offer at the party, Mr Burns said ‘absolutely’.

He continued: “And what I think he most needs to offer the party at this time is his full support for our new Prime Minister who is fighting on a variety of very difficult fronts.”

Mr Burns said Mr Johnson, under whom he served as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, had the specific skills required to be a good party chairman.

“There are competing qualities in a good president,” he said. “A good president must be a thorough and efficient organizer.

“The other quality needed is someone who comes out to stir up conservatism in the country, to lift the spirits of party loyalists. Boris is very, very good at that.

“But the prime minister will come to a strong opinion about whoever he wants.”

Conor Burns.



Mr Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have come under pressure from some Tory backbenchers to cut taxes to spur growth.

But Mr Burns said the public would ‘see through fake tax cuts’ and support any policy that allows the economy to thrive.

He told Andrew: “The reputation for stability and competence, I think, is now the number one driver, and I think the public would see through bogus tax cuts to try to bribe them.

“What they want to know is will the economy grow? Will it create jobs and wealth and spread opportunity and prosperity? »

He said he would support tax cuts once the economy started to improve, but added: ‘I don’t welcome the modern trend of helping the Chancellor draft his budget in advance’ .

Boris Johnson.



Mr Burns had the whip suspended in 2022 over allegations of misconduct. He had the whip restored after an inquest found no evidence of misconduct.

But Liz Truss fired him from his government job over the allegation, an incident he called “excruciating”. He added that his ordeal was “horrible, absolutely awful and especially difficult for your loved ones who love and care for you.

“My elderly parents were both deeply grieved.”

Liz Truss fired Conor Burns.



But he said he really believed he was sacked because of his support for fellow minister Kemi Badenoch, a rival of Ms Truss.

He told Andrew: ‘I think I was fired because I said some favorable things about International Trade Secretary Kerry Badenoch.’

He described Ms Badenoch as ‘the future of the party’ after meeting her at an event 17 years ago.

Mr Burns told Andrew: ‘I think the fact that 17 years later she is in the cabinet as International Trade Secretary might prove that I was onto something.’

Mr Burns called Ms Truss’ tenure ‘toxic’, adding that it had damaged his party’s brand.

“We must not underestimate the serious damage done to the image of conservative parties by those toxic 44 days last fall,” he said.

Dominic Raab is also under investigation into his conduct.



His comments come as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is investigated over allegations of misconduct in his behavior with officials.

Asked by Andrew for his thoughts on the case, Mr Burns paused before giving a full-throated defense of Mr Raab.

He said: “Where does a minister go from insisting on carrying out his will and government policy, where does that turn into harassing behaviour?

“I think it’s a fine line.”

It comes as reports suggested the UK was close to a customs deal with the EU that would end the need for routine checks on products traveling to Northern Ireland.

Asked by Andrew about his thoughts on the report, Andrew said: ‘I would like the government to come to an agreement with the commission because that is the only basis on which I think you are going to get devolved government.