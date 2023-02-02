Politics
‘Boris still has a huge role to play’: ex-minister says Johnson ‘would make a good Tory…
February 1, 2023, 6:36 PM | Updated: February 1, 2023, 7:21 PM
A former Tory cabinet minister has said Boris Johnson would make a good Tory president, as the party seeks to replace Nadhim Zahawi.
Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr on Wednesday, former Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns said the ex-Prime Minister “still has a huge role to play in the Conservative family”.
Mr Johnson has been mooted in recent days as a possible replacement for Nadhim Zahawi, whom Rishi Sunak fired on Sunday amid a row over his taxes.
Asked by Andrew if he thought Mr Johnson would be a good new president, Mr Burns said: “I want to see a president who organizes conservatism in the country, helping us get our campaign machines in good shape.
“And Boris still has a huge role to play in the Tory family…it’s between Boris and the Prime Minister, but he would make a good president.”
Mr Burns added: “You are not going to remove Boris Johnson. Anyone who thinks they can remove Boris Johnson is delusional. Boris is a great figure in contemporary politics. He won this incredible term in 2019.”
Asked by Andrew if Mr Johnson had anything left to offer at the party, Mr Burns said ‘absolutely’.
He continued: “And what I think he most needs to offer the party at this time is his full support for our new Prime Minister who is fighting on a variety of very difficult fronts.”
Mr Burns said Mr Johnson, under whom he served as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, had the specific skills required to be a good party chairman.
“There are competing qualities in a good president,” he said. “A good president must be a thorough and efficient organizer.
“The other quality needed is someone who comes out to stir up conservatism in the country, to lift the spirits of party loyalists. Boris is very, very good at that.
“But the prime minister will come to a strong opinion about whoever he wants.”
Mr Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have come under pressure from some Tory backbenchers to cut taxes to spur growth.
But Mr Burns said the public would ‘see through fake tax cuts’ and support any policy that allows the economy to thrive.
He told Andrew: “The reputation for stability and competence, I think, is now the number one driver, and I think the public would see through bogus tax cuts to try to bribe them.
“What they want to know is will the economy grow? Will it create jobs and wealth and spread opportunity and prosperity? »
He said he would support tax cuts once the economy started to improve, but added: ‘I don’t welcome the modern trend of helping the Chancellor draft his budget in advance’ .
Mr Burns had the whip suspended in 2022 over allegations of misconduct. He had the whip restored after an inquest found no evidence of misconduct.
But Liz Truss fired him from his government job over the allegation, an incident he called “excruciating”. He added that his ordeal was “horrible, absolutely awful and especially difficult for your loved ones who love and care for you.
“My elderly parents were both deeply grieved.”
But he said he really believed he was sacked because of his support for fellow minister Kemi Badenoch, a rival of Ms Truss.
He told Andrew: ‘I think I was fired because I said some favorable things about International Trade Secretary Kerry Badenoch.’
He described Ms Badenoch as ‘the future of the party’ after meeting her at an event 17 years ago.
Mr Burns told Andrew: ‘I think the fact that 17 years later she is in the cabinet as International Trade Secretary might prove that I was onto something.’
Mr Burns called Ms Truss’ tenure ‘toxic’, adding that it had damaged his party’s brand.
“We must not underestimate the serious damage done to the image of conservative parties by those toxic 44 days last fall,” he said.
His comments come as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is investigated over allegations of misconduct in his behavior with officials.
Asked by Andrew for his thoughts on the case, Mr Burns paused before giving a full-throated defense of Mr Raab.
He said: “Where does a minister go from insisting on carrying out his will and government policy, where does that turn into harassing behaviour?
“I think it’s a fine line.”
Read more: Fury as Labor MP calls Israeli government ‘fascist’ during PMQs
Read more: Rishi Sunak hails ‘great progress’ in exploiting Brexit freedoms as Britain marks three years since leaving EU
It comes as reports suggested the UK was close to a customs deal with the EU that would end the need for routine checks on products traveling to Northern Ireland.
Asked by Andrew about his thoughts on the report, Andrew said: ‘I would like the government to come to an agreement with the commission because that is the only basis on which I think you are going to get devolved government.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/andrew-marr/conor-burns-boris-johnson-conservative-chairman/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Boris still has a huge role to play’: ex-minister says Johnson ‘would make a good Tory…
- Ranking of the 10 college football recruiting classes
- Donald Trump pleads Fifth Amendment more than 400 times in video deposition – National
- Police seize assault rifles and body armor from Hollywood apartment
- Destroy asteroids Hollywood style: Could destroying an asteroid save the Earth?
- The Kmart dress is making waves among fashion bloggers this summer – and it’s only $27
- Fine-grained action detection and classification of table tennis strokes from videos for MediaEval 2022
- The big #ShakeOut day is today
- Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin officially charged with manslaughter in Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting case
- Monorail Stories GoldBerg free download
- Download Flying Neko Delivery GoldBerg for free
- Arizona Cardinals Hollywood Brown pleads guilty to criminal speeding charge