IND vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates U19 T20 World Cup champions at Narendra Modi Stadium; LOOK

Bharat Ratna and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated India’s U-19 girls on Wednesday for winning the ICC U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. India’s women’s team led by experienced Shafali Verma beat England in the World Cup final on Sunday. After India lifted the coveted trophy, the BCCI announced that the team would be honored by Tendulkar ahead of the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India, to represent the country. The start of the WPL is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality between men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities,” Tendulkar said at the ceremony.

“The whole nation will celebrate and cherish your victory” master blaster @sachin_rt delivers a speech at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as BCCI congratulates the victorious U19 women’s team in the #U19T20WorldCup listen here #TeamIndia @JayShah pic.twitter.com/7JokVkjOVy BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

BCCI has also announced a cash prize of Rs. 5 crores for the entire team and support staff. On Sunday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter account to announce the decision, where he invited the world champions to watch the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India vs England, U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup Final

As for the finals concerned, India won the coin toss and opted to play first at Senwes Park in South Africa. Striking first, England suffered a humiliating collapse as they were knocked out on just 68 runs. Ryana MacDonald-Gay was their leading scorer with 19 of 24 balls. The rest of the England batters contributed 11 runs or less overall. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra picked two wickets each to help India limit England to a cheap aggregate.

Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha went on to forge a crucial partnership to win the first ICC World Cup for the country in the women’s category. The duo scored 48 runs between them to secure the trophy for India. India won the match by 7 wickets with 36 balls remaining. Sadhu was named Player of the Match for her outstanding bowling effort which saw her go for two wickets for just six runs.

Image: BCCI