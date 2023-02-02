Trump news today: Trump attacks transgender rights as Nikki Haley takes on former president in 2024 race





Trump opens 2024 race, says he’s ‘more engaged’ than ever

Donald Trump has launched a new attack on transgender rights by pledging to end gender-affirming care for minors if elected president in 2024.

In a video posted on Truth Social, Mr. Trump described gender-affirming care for transgender and non-binary people as child abuse and said he would direct federal agencies to monitor the matter and to punish doctors providing such care to minors.

His announcement comes as Nikki Haley prepares to announce her own 2024 presidential bid by taking on the former president in a race for the White House.

The former South Carolina governor is expected to officially launch her race on February 15, making her the first Republican to publicly confirm she is challenging Mr Trump.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has also had a busy week in terms of legal and civil troubles, after New York Attorney General Letitia James accused him of lying in his civil fraud case and released a video showing him pleading the fifth over 400 times. in a deposition.

A Manhattan grand jury is also gearing up to review evidence surrounding the former presidents’ alleged silent payment to Stormy Daniels.

HighlightsView latest update 1675350053Trump denounced for calling on supporters to get locked up and instructed to fight for him: Sick

Donald Trump has come under fire for amplifying a call for his supporters to be locked down and charged and physically fight for the Republican party frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Trump, who actively uses his own Truth Social social media platform after being banned from Twitter, reposted a post from a supporter that appeared to suggest violence.

Then they will have to figure out how to fight 80,000,000+, it won’t happen again. People my age and my age will physically fight for him this time, read a Truth Social post by username @freeTX1776.

Rachel Sharp2 February 2023 15:00

1675348215Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses post losses of 15 million

The company that owns former US President Donald Trumps Ayrshire golf course recorded a loss of more than 15 million in 2021, according to its accounts.

Golf Recreation Scotland owns Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire, which has been bought by the controversial property magnate who is currently considering a second term in the White House.

According to accounts filed at Companies House and published on Wednesday, the group made a loss of 14.7 million in 2021, despite operating profit of just over 1 million, due to depreciation, foreign exchange and exceptional items.

Rachel Sharp2 February 2023 14:30

1675346400Trump claims Biden is leading us into World War 3′

Mr Trump claimed that President Joe Biden was leading the world towards nuclear war and World War III.

Joe Bidens’ weakness and incompetence have brought us to the brink of nuclear war and led us to World War III, he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. It is time for all parties involved to seek a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine before it spirals out of control and escalates into nuclear war.

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 14:00

1675344654Nikki Haley prepares to announce her candidacy for 2024

Nikki Haley is gearing up to announce her own 2024 presidential bid by taking on the former president in a race for the White House.

The former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the UN is set to officially kick off her run Feb. 15 in Charleston.

It would make her the first Republican to publicly confirm that she is challenging Donald Trump.

It would also make her the third Indian-American in US history to bid for the White House.

Rachel SharpFebruary 2, 2023 1:30 PM

1675342800Poisoned to death: Trump again says invasion on southern border

Mr. Trump spoke to Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon to argue that an invasion is taking place on the US-Mexico border.

Our southern border is exceeded at levels never seen before, or even close, he wrote.

251,487 Meetings in December, a Record by fourfold. It’s an INVASION! No country can afford or bear the cost of this, or even come close. The Marxists and Communists who allow this to happen are CRAZY. Our country is being poisoned to death! he added.

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 13:00

1675341054Trump launches attack on transgender rights

Former President Donald Trump has promised to crack down on medical staff caring for trans children if he is re-elected.

In a video posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr. Trump said: On day one, I will revoke Joe Bidens’ cruel policies offering so-called gender-affirming care.

Ridiculous. A process that includes giving children puberty blockers, changing their physical appearance and ultimately performing surgery on underage children. Can you believe that?

Rachel Sharp2 February 2023 12:30

1675339200 In Iowa, potential GOP Trump 2024 challengers are silent for now

Around this time, four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls keen to make their case against Donald Trump had either traveled to Iowa or announced their intention to visit the first electoral state soon before the 2020 elections.

The campaign landscape in Iowa is markedly different this year, with a Republican field seemingly frozen by Trump’s early announcement of a 2024 campaign. Asa Hutchinson, visited this year, and US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina plans to stop in the coming weeks.

Even Trump, the only declared candidate in the 2024 race at present, has been absent from Iowa, choosing instead to launch his campaign last weekend in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two other states. early voting.

With Iowa’s first GOP caucuses in the country just a year away, the field of potential White House candidates has been largely content to avoid scary Iowa and, perhaps more importantly, to avoid to be the first candidate to announce a bid against the former president.

No one wants to be alone against Trump, said Alan Ostergren, a Des Moines Republican lawyer involved in GOP politics. They will all break at some point. But no one wants to come first.

The Associated Press2 February 2023 12:00

1675335600Trump says war in Ukraine would never have started if I was president in upcoming interview

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 11:00

1675332000VIDEO: JD Vance calls Trump’s foreign policy most prudent and prudent in a generation

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 10:00

1675328400Top Dem on House intel seeks briefings on classified files

On Wednesday, the new top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee demanded more information about classified documents discovered in the private possession of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes was named a committee ranking member by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday. Along with Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, the committee’s new Republican chairman, Himes will lead a panel that has been divided by highly political fights, a departure from his traditionally quieter scrutiny of US spy agencies.

Turner and Senate Intelligence Committee leaders have in recent weeks pushed the White House to share the classified information found more privately. The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on its review of the classified documents, which are also the subject of multiple Justice Department investigations.

There is strong bipartisan concern that Congress will not be made aware of even preliminary reviews of classified information that may have been exposed, Himes said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. It’s wrong. It is wrong in law.

Intelligence committees already face several major tests this year, ranging from multiple discoveries of senior leaders holding classified documents to the fight over whether to renew foreign surveillance powers used by the FBI, National Security Agency and other spy agencies.

Read more:

The Associated Press2 February 2023 09:00

