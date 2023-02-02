Trump vows to crack down on trans people if re-elected





Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, January 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Former President Donald Trump has said one of his top priorities if re-elected in 2024 would be a sweeping federal rollback of transgender rights.

His proposed plans are based on harmful anti-trans myths often touted by the far right and appear to be part of an effort to outwit Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely challenger for the 2024 presidential nomination. Last week, Trump proposed an education plan even more extreme than the policies implemented by DeSantis, and DeSantis also went after LGBTQ people, including through his infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans all discussion on gender identity and sexuality between kindergarten and third grade, and also prohibits topics for older children if lessons are not deemed “age or developmentally appropriate”.

“The left-wing gender madness imposed on our children is an act of abuse. Very simple,” Trump said in a video posted online.

Trump said he wanted to ‘stop the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation’ of young people in the United States and said he would go after hospitals and health care providers who presumably offered care claiming the gender. He also said he would create a “private right of action” that would allow “victims” to sue doctors who “unpardonably performed these procedures on minor children”. Trump added that his Justice Department would investigate “big pharma” and “big hospital networks” for what he claimed was a deliberate cover-up of side effects “to enrich themselves at the expense of vulnerable relatives.”

To be clear, studies show that trans people are more likely than cisgender people to have mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts. Nearly half of all LGBTQ youth have seriously considered suicide. But these issues can be alleviated with puberty blockers and other gender-affirming therapies, which are safe and effective, and are correlated with better mental health outcomes for trans people. Teens who can access gender-affirming therapy generally have better mental health outcomes than trans people who have to wait until adulthood.

Hundreds of thousands of trans children in the United States currently receive safe, gender-affirming, gender-affirming care that has been endorsed by major medical governing bodies, including the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

But contrary to what many conservatives claim, access to gender-affirming care is not easy. As the mother of a trans child once told VICE News, it took a long time and many steps before her son could begin his medical transition. The family saw several doctors and had to participate in several family interviews, including solo interviews with the son. “It’s not at all like it’s featured on Fox News. It’s not like going for an antibiotic… It’s a process.

In the video, Trump also nodded to sports participation restrictions for trans students, and said that under his plan, teachers and school districts could face “serious consequences” if they ” suggest to a child that he might be trapped in the wrong body”.

Trump’s video echoes ongoing right-wing attacks on trans people’s rights and participation in public life. Republicans have introduced hundreds of anti-trans bills in dozens of state legislatures across the country, ranging from restrictions on trans athletes in sports to outright bans on gender-affirming care. In the past year, attacks on transgender people have reached such a level in the United States that anti-trans hatred has become so intense in the United States that experts are questioning whether it constitutes genocide.

At the 2022 midterms, conservative candidates spent a shocking amount — $50 million — on anti-trans campaign ads, including flyers and TV spots, during the 2022 midterms. will destroy America if we don’t stop it. They indoctrinate children and try to turn boys into girls,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio said in a TV ad.

As he ramps up his 2024 run, Trump appears to be pursuing a similar strategy, repeating harmful misinformation and lying directly about the history and science of gender identity.

“We will promote positive nuclear family education,” Trump said in the nearly four-minute video. “The roles of mothers and fathers and celebrating rather than erasing the things that make men and women different and unique.”

Trump said he would also ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that “male” and “female” would be the only genders recognized by the US government, and that they would be assigned at birth, he said. he declares.

“No serious country should tell its children they were born the wrong sex,” Trump said. “A concept that we have never heard of in all of human history. No one has ever heard of this. What is happening today was all when the radical left invented it just a few years ago.

This is another lie. Transgender and non-binary identities are nothing new. While the term “transgender” was coined in the 1960s, people have challenged narrow definitions of gender since ancient times.

