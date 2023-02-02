Hunter Biden calls for federal probe into Trump allies on laptop





WASHINGTON (AP) An attorney for President Joe Bidens’ son, Hunter, asked the Justice Department in a letter Wednesday to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner said was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019.

In a separate letter, attorneys for Hunter Bidens also asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson to retract and apologize for what they say are false and defamatory allegations repeatedly made about him. on-air subject, including implying without proof that he had had unauthorized access to classified documents found at his father’s home.

The request for a criminal investigation, which comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department, does not mean federal prosecutors will open an investigation or take any other action. But it nonetheless represents a concerted shift in strategy and a rare public response by the younger Biden and his legal team to years of attacks by Republican officials and conservative media, scrutiny set to continue now that the GOP has taken the lead. House control.

It also represents the latest salvo in the long-running laptop saga, which began with a New York Post article in October 2020 that detailed some of the emails it says were found on the device related to business dealings. with Hunter Bidens’ alien. It was quickly seized upon by Trump as a campaign issue in the presidential election that year.

The letter, signed by prominent Washington attorney Abbe Lowell, calls for an investigation of, among others, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, longtime Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Giulianis’ own attorney and the Wilmington computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, who said Hunter Biden dropped off a laptop at his store in April 2019 and never returned to pick it up.

The letter cites passages from Mac Isaac’s book in which he admitted to reviewing private and sensitive documents from Bidens’ laptop, including a file titled income.pdf. He notes that Mac Isaac sent a copy of the laptop data to Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, who in turn shared it with Giuliani, a close Trump ally who at the time was pushing discredited theories about young Biden.

Giuliani provided the information to a New York Post reporter, who wrote on the laptop first, and to Bannon, according to the letter. Hunter Biden never consented to having any of his personal information viewed or shared in this way, his lawyer said.

This dirty, failed political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation and manipulation of Mr. Bidens’ private and personal information, the letter says, adding that politicians and the media used this data to be accessed, copied, distributed and manipulated. illegally to distort the truth and cause harm to Mr. Biden.

Mac Isaac declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press on Wednesday evening. Costello, asked to comment on behalf of him and Giuliani, called the letter a frivolous legal document and said she smelled of desperation because they know judgment day is coming for the Bidens.

A lawyer who represented Bannon at a trial in Washington, DC, last year did not immediately return a call seeking comment. A representative for Fox News had no immediate comment.

The letter to the Justice Department was addressed to its top national security official, Matthew Olsen. He cites possible violations of laws prohibiting unauthorized access to a computer or stored electronic communication, as well as transportation of stolen data across state lines and publication of restricted personal data with intent. to intimidate or threaten.

It also asks prosecutors to investigate whether any of the data has been manipulated or tampered with in any way.

The actions described above are well worth a full investigation and, depending on the resulting facts, may merit prosecution under various laws. It’s not a common thing for a private person and their attorney to seek out someone else under investigation, but the actions and motives here require it, Lowell wrote in the letter.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Separate letters requesting investigations were also sent to the Delaware State Attorney General’s Office and the Internal Revenue Service. Spokespersons did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

_____

Associated Press writer David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/d20948db8967e21024059f38cde5e94c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos