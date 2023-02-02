Politics
Boris Johnson horrified by Republicans bullied by Tucker Carlson
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ‘horrified’ by the extent to which Republicans in the US capital are intimidated by the Fox News host Tucker-Carlson and his “bad ideas” about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The former leader of the Conservative Party is Encounter with Republican lawmakers in Washington DC to urge them to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the invasion of Russia and its leader Vladimir Poutine.
Carlson has vehemently opposed US aid to Ukraine, an argument he has gone so far as to defend Putin’s bloody campaign in the country that has killed thousands of civilians, destroyed homes and razed big cities.
Johnson brought up Carlson when asked about Russian cyberattacks and disinformation during an interview with the Atlantic Council on Wednesday.
“I was appalled to find out how many people I’ve just been here for a few days and it’s wonderful, I always have a wonderful time in Washington. But I was amazed and horrified by how many people were scared by a guy named Tucker Carlson,” Johnson said. “Has anyone heard of a guy named Tucker Carlson? What’s with this guy?
“All of these wonderful Republicans seem kind of intimidated by his point of view. I didn’t watch anything he said. But I’m struck by how often it comes up.
“Bad ideas are starting to infect part of the world’s thinking about what Putin stands for,” Johnson said. “It’s a catastrophe. It represents war, aggression, systematic murder, rape and destruction. That’s what it represents.
Johnson’s comments come a day after Carlson said on his Fox News show that the former prime minister was ignoring requests to appear for an interview and explaining why he wanted to start ‘World War III’. Carlson praised Johnson as “a scholar” but accused him of pushing for “all-out war with Russia”.
Look above.
Got a tip we should know? [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mediaite.com/politics/boris-johnson-horrified-by-how-many-republicans-are-scared-of-tucker-carlson-and-his-bad-ideas/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
