PM Modi will likely be with us in June-July for a state visit





During a visit to Tokyo last year, Prime Minister Modi called the India-US relationship a partnership based on trust and a positive force in promoting global peace and stability.

US President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his first state visit, PTI sources say. The invitation was accepted in principle and the visit should take place in June or Julythey say. However, the sources did not reveal when this invitation was delivered and who delivered this personal invitation from Biden to the Prime Minister’s office. A state visit is considered the highest expression of friendly bilateral relations between two democracies. A state banquet will be held in his honor, as well as other official public ceremonies. It will also be Prime Minister Modi’s eighth visit to the United States, where he has made the most international trips of any destination. Modi’s visit will likely include a joint address with Biden to Congress and a state dinner at the White House. Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for his first state dinner last December. Biden sees U.S.-India partnership as ‘essential’ to addressing global challenges, senior administration official says President Biden considers that, as two of the world’s leading knowledge economies, this partnership is essential. He believes that no successful and sustained effort to address any of the major challenges facing the world today, be it food, energy or health security, the climate crisis or sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, to go to work without a US-India partnership at its heart, a senior administration official told a group of Indian reporters in Washington DC. During a visit to Tokyo last year, Prime Minister Modi called the India-US relationship a partnership based on trust and a positive force in promoting global peace and stability. The United States truly considers it to be in our strategic interest to support India’s rise as a global power. We see it both in the Quad and as India’s G20 Presidency. It outlines a broader vision of this cohesive U.S.-Indo-Pacific strategy that requires the United States and India to come together and overcome long-standing obstacles to doing so, the senior administration official said under cover. of anonymity. On Tuesday, India and the United States launched the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which officials describe as the “next big thing” in their relationship. The discussions during this visit form the basis for intensified cooperation between India and the United States in high-tech sectors and truly reflect the maturity of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States, the embassy said in a statement on the visit of NSA Ajit Doval for the launch. The tour is still in its early stages of logistical planning and both parties are working on suitable dayswhen the Bidens and Modis are free from their legislative duties as the United States House of Representatives and the Senate will be out of session. Their meeting is also scheduled keeping in mind Modi’s pre-determined national commitments, international commitments and the G20 summit scheduled for September. In addition to the G20, Prime Minister Modi has made national and international commitments through the fall, before embarking on the campaign trail for a series of crucial State Assembly elections later this year. With contributions from the agency.

