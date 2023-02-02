Donald Trump’s lawyers have argued that there is no such thing as “The Trump Org”. The court was not amused.





BREAKING: The Trump Organization does not exist! Nothing to be dissolved by the New York Attorney General, no one to be fined. Pack it in the kids, we can all go home.

Or maybe not.

Last week, the responses of various Trumpland defendants to the NYAG’s $250 million civil suit all began with some version of this denial:

To the extent that a response is required, Defendant specifically denies the definitions of “The Trump Organization” and “Defendants”. Although the shorthand “Trump Organization” is used by Defendants for trade and trademark purposes, no entity as such exists for legal purposes. The definitions of “Trump Organization” and “Defendants”, as used by the Attorney General, incorrectly lump together Defendants, without regard to each Defendant’s distinct legal nature or identity, and fail to specify to which defendant or defendants the alleged conduct is attributed to. Such pleading is not “sufficiently particular to give the court and the parties notice of the transactions [or] events … intended to be proven”, and therefore does not meet the basic pleading requirements of CPLR 3013.

This response was in the response submitted by… The Trump Organization Inc. Obviously.

Unsurprisingly, prosecutors weren’t amused. In a Jan. 31 letter to Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, senior law enforcement attorney Kevin Wallace described the defendants’ responses as “deficient in many respects.” He also accused the parties, which include the former president, his three eldest children and corporate host Trump, of continuing to advance defenses that were flatly rejected by the court:

Defendants falsely deny facts to which they have admitted in other proceedings, they deny that they have sufficient knowledge to respond to factual allegations which are clearly within their knowledge, and they offer affirmative defenses which have been rejected at repeatedly by this Court as frivolous and unfounded.

Less than a month ago, Judge Engoron threatened to sanction the attorneys in the case for frivolous litigation, specifically Trump attorney Alina Habba, former Florida solicitor general Chris Kise, who represents some of the Trump entities, and Cliff Robert, the attorney for Trump’s three children. .

“As this Court alluded to in oral argument on the preliminary injunction, said defendants advance the same arguments based on the same facts and the same law, and therefore appear to be subject to the foreclosure of issuing and/or claiming (law of the case),” he wrote in an ominous email on Jan. 4.

In this case, he backed down, saying on January 6 that, “in its discretion, this Court will not impose sanctions, which it deems unnecessary, having argued its point of view”.

In light of the latest defense filings, prosecutors argued that “it does not appear that this point has been considered, however, and the OAG would ask the Court to re-issue the matter.”

As Jose Pagliery of The Daily Beast reported, Judge Engoron did indeed renew the issue during a hearing this morning. And, despite refusing to impose penalties, the judge told the defendants to go back and do their homework again, minus all the bullshit.

“In my 35 years of practicing law, I have never, ever … seen a pleading with such excessive verbiage as the roughly 300-page responses of the approximately 15 responses to the complaint,” he said. said, later adding that he remains “committed to starting the trial on October 2, 2023, come hell or high water”, and no further delaying tactics will be tolerated.

Pagliery also notes that the defense team added NYAG veteran Armen Morian, who at one point chided his former colleagues for their aggressive stance, calling it “not a good look for our office.” (Does he know who he signed up to represent?)

It’s an interesting confluence of events, as Trump appears to be trading Habba in the E. Jean Carroll against defense attorney Joseph Tacopina in preparation for the April trial. Maybe he’s finally gotten to the former president that all the crazy stuff his favorite lawyer says on Newsmax clearly isn’t helpful in a real court?

Guess we’ll know when these edited answers drop in a few weeks.

Judge gives Trump lawyers second chance at New York trial [Daily Beast]

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes on law and politics.

