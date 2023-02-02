Biden and Modi Aides discuss possible state visit to Washington





(Bloomberg) – Aides to US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are discussing a possible state visit to Washington later this year, according to people familiar with the talks. Bloomberg’s Most Read The two nations are still discussing details, including possible dates for the reunion. So far, Biden has only hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit, which usually includes extended bilateral meetings as well as a formal dinner. The discussion comes as India plans to host the G20 summit in New Delhi in September. While the White House has yet to confirm Bidens’ plans, the US president usually attends the meeting. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a possible state visit by Modi, originally reported by India’s Press Trust of India news agency. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment. A possible visit by Modis was discussed on the sidelines of a meeting in Washington between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Tuesday, an Indian official said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. No date has been decided, the official added. The United States and India are working to share advanced defense and computing technologies, including the potential joint production of General Electric Co. jet engines. The plan, known as the USIndia Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, was released on Tuesday. Read more: Indian-made GE jet engines under consideration as US eyes defense The partnership aims in part to counter Russian influence in India and China’s growing assertiveness, and US political leaders on both sides have sought to strengthen ties with Modi. The story continues As two of the world’s leading economies and democracies, it is in our interests to strengthen this partnership and serve our peoples, when we think of economies and peoples around the world, the House press secretary said on Wednesday. Blanche, Karine Jean-Pierre. In 2019, former President Donald Trump hosted Indian Prime Minister for a Howdy Modi rally in Houston, which drew some 50,000 people to the Houston Texans’ home stadium. Modi returned the favor the following year, organizing a Namaste Trump tour across India that saw the former president visit the Taj Mahal and stage a rally in front of around 100,000 Indians at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. –With assistance from Bibhudatta Pradhan and Sudhi Ranjan Sen. (Updates with details in paragraph five) Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

