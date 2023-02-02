Ukraine War – latest: Russia hints it will do something to ‘get the world’s attention’ on Feb 24 | world news





There are positive signs that the West is ready to supply more and better weapons to Ukraine. But with the first anniversary of the conflict fast approaching, there are fears that Ukraine and Russia will remain locked in a stalemate over the next year. Professor Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia, warned in an essay for Foreign Politics that “gradually increasing military and economic aid” – as the West is now doing – “will probably only prolong the war indefinitely”. He wrote that Ukraine’s allies should start rapidly expanding arms supplies and sanctions against Russia to support a “breakthrough” in the conflict. “Even though Putin must understand now that Ukrainians are ready to fight for as long as it takes to liberate their country, he still believes that time is on his side. That’s because Putin expects Western governments and corporations are losing their will and interest in continuing to help Ukraine,” he said. Prof McFaul said support should be provided “rapidly” – and could even be part of a “Big Bang” to mark the anniversary. “Rather than delivering ATACMs in March, Reapers in June and jets in September, NATO should opt for a Big Bang,” he said. “Plans to supply all of these systems are expected to be announced on February 24, 2023, the one year anniversary of Putin’s invasion. “An announcement of this magnitude will produce a significant psychological effect within the Kremlin and Russian society, signaling that the West is committed to Ukraine’s ambition to liberate all occupied territories.” He acknowledged there were risks in providing more support, but said there were also risks in doing nothing. For example, he said fears that Vladimir Putin could escalate the war have so far failed to materialize. “The reason is simple: Putin has no good way to do it,” McFaul said. “He’s already using very expensive cruise missiles to attack apartment buildings. He can’t attack NATO, lest he risk a wider war that Russia would quickly lose. That only leaves him with the nuclear option. , but even that would not serve him well.” He added that if the war drags on for years, many more people will die – and that would be “the cost of incrementalism”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-russia-warns-us-over-missiles-it-is-reportedly-sending-to-ukraine-12541713 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos