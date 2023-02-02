Boris Johnson’s mate Michael Hintze funds Australia High Commissioners’ party

The Australian Open may be known as the happy slam, but a number of alleged snubs from Tennis Australia chairman Jayne Hrdlicka during tournaments, official duties left some decidedly disgruntled Labor types. Hrdlickas’ cardinal sin happened at an official TA dinner last Friday before the men’s semi-finals, where she failed to recognize the PM Antoine Albanian, having to late rush to the microphone and correct the oversight. It was in stark contrast to the VIP treatment given to the former Liberal treasurer Josh Fridenberg a few days earlier, who was welcomed as a guest of the Managing Director of Virgin Australia and received a proper presentation at dinner. I was sure Josh was thrilled. Top seed: Josh Frydenberg appeared to be Jayne Hrdlickas’ guest of honor at the Australian Open. Credit:John Shakespeare Noses were further thrown off balance by Hrdlickas’ masking of the former Labor senator and Northern Territory Olympian Nova Peris, and the lack of Welcomes to Country throughout the tournament.

Tennis Australia said this was all new to them and feedback from all levels of government had been overwhelmingly positive. A spokesperson pointed out that a welcome home video, featuring Aunty Joy Murphy, Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Ash Barty had been shown before all tournament sessions and several of his off-court duties. The only way it could become more offensive for the snowflakes in the Victorian job would be if the Open moved to Sydney. Which to be fair, Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley warned could be a serious possibility without more money from the Victorian government. HAY MACHINE It was an eventful Australian Open for Srdjan Djokovicfather of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic.

After being accused of saying Long live the Russians alongside a guy draped in a Russian flag and carrying a pro-invasion symbol (an accusation that Djokovic’s camp denies), Djoker senior wisely chose to let his son triumph at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night. Not that Srdjan seemed to care too much about it; he was spotted singing and dancing to a 1970s Serbian folk song on a Melbourne balcony, accompanied by an ashtray and a generously poured glass of whisky. The song tells the story of a father and son who spend the week cutting hay, bringing it to market, drinking the produce, and tearfully regretting it the next day. So maybe it’s the best Novak, famous for his clean life, who is responsible for the nearly $3 million he took home for winning the slam for the 10th time.

DOUBTFUL RETURN Each February, the Australian Electoral Commission easily informs us of the amount of money Clive Palmier set fire last year. The latest donations data shows that in 2021-22, the portly mining mogul spent $117 million to elect a single senator. Loading This senator, ralph babethas given 15 speeches in the Senate since being sworn in, which amounts to $7.8 million per speech!