Boris Johnson stages clash with No 10 over sending fighter jets to Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out to confront Rishi Sunak after using a trip to the United States to pressure Western leaders to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

The British government has previously said it is impractical to supply Kyiv with sophisticated aircraft used by the Royal Air Force, such as Typhoons and F-35s, and US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending any. F-16 fighters.

Mr Johnson’s visit to Washington to boost support for Ukraine was not on behalf of the British government, Downing Street said.

The former prime minister, who has spoken to senior politicians to lobby for Ukraine, said the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, should be given all the equipment he needs.

Asked about the situation, Mr Johnson told Fox News: All I will say is, every time we said it would be a mistake to give out this or that weaponry, we end up doing it and that ends up being the right one. thing for Ukraine.

I remember being told that it was a bad idea to give them shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles. In fact, they were indispensable and the United States under [former US president] Donald Trump also gave them the Javelins.

They were indispensable in battles to repel Russian tanks.

People said we shouldn’t give the Himars [rocket launchers]. I remember having arguments about the multiple launch rocket systems, the MLRS.

In fact, they have proven invaluable to Ukrainians.

We said the same thing about tanks.

All I’m saying is save time, save money, save lives. Give Ukrainians what they need as fast as possible.

The Prime Minister welcomes all his colleagues supporting Ukraine and is pleased that the former Prime Minister continues to strongly support the UK’s efforts to help Ukraine secure a lasting peace, the spokesperson said official of Mr. Sunaks.

But he said Mr Johnson was acting in his own capacity and not on behalf of the UK government.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s call for jets, the official said: It is currently not practical to send jets to the UK. We will continue to work closely with Ukrainians to understand their needs and how our allies can further support them.

Given the complexity of British fighter jets and the time required to train them, we do not believe it is currently practical to do so.

Downing Street said the RAF’s Typhoons and F-35s are extremely sophisticated equipment.

A Royal Air Force chief has suggested the UK’s stance on supplying jets to Ukraine may change.

Giving evidence to the Commons Defense Committee on Wednesday, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said: I think the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State were very clear yesterday about our position on rapid jets at this point.

But these are things that over the course of the invasion of the brutal invasion and the heroic defense of Ukraine and the way we supported them was an evolutionary process and I look to the future and we should be ready for any outcome.

He declined to say what air power the RAF could make available to Ukraine.

Mr Biden said on Monday he would not send warplanes to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson dismissed the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be ready to turn the war into a nuclear conflict.

He probably wouldn’t even stop the Ukrainians if he did that and we’d put his economy in such cryogenic paralysis that Russia wouldn’t come out of it for decades, so he won’t, he said.

Updated: February 01, 2023, 10:57 p.m.