Erdogan threatens the United States – you will pay the price





Home page Politics Will: Daniel Dilman Divide Troubles at NATO: Erdogan accuses the United States of not keeping its promises to Turkey on the subject of fighter jets. The Turkish president threatens new alliances. Bilecik In a speech, Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly threatened the United States. If the NATO partner does not keep its promises, it will have to pay the price. According to the president, Turkey paid US$1.4 billion for F35 fighter jets but never received them. Now we want to buy F16 fighter jets, but you are not giving them to us. You did the same with the F35, according to Erdogan. As Muslim Turks, we keep our promises and expect the same from you. Erdogan threatened the United States at an event in the Turkish town of Bilecik called Meetings with young people. The motto of the event was: Our roots are in the past, our eyes are in the future, probably an allusion to the history of the Ottoman Empire. Fighter jets for Turkey: Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens the USA with a new alliance In his speech, Erdogan threatened the United States with severe consequences if it did not keep its promises to Turkey. His government is ready to seek other allies for Turkey. You might find what you are looking for among the international enemies of the United States. We told them that we are planning tripartite talks with Russia, Syria and Turkey. We can also add Iran. Let’s also include Iran, Erdogan told the room, which seemed to be filled mostly with young Turks. Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens the United States with a new alliance. (File photo) Christoph Soeder/dpa His country is able to achieve a ceasefire in the Ukrainian war through such talks. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are stalled. Turkey’s attempts at mediation have repeatedly failed in the past. Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks about arms deals between Turkey and Russia Turkey is one of the few NATO member states that still have more or less close ties with Russia. Erdogan also mentioned the arms agreements between the two countries. He was therefore asked – probably by the government of Joe Biden – not to buy any more missiles of the S400 type from Russia. They told us: Ditch the S400. We don’t do that. We have already bought them. They are in our possession, said the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan: He is the President of Turkey See the photo gallery In Turkey, Erdogan and his AKP are in the middle of an election campaign. The elections in Turkey have been brought forward. The deadline is now May 14, 2023. According to polls, Erdogan’s government is likely to be rejected. It is up to the president to prevent this – and Erdogan is obviously not above making pithy announcements to the current US ally. (dil)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fr.de/politik/erdogan-usa-drohung-nato-tuerkei-kampfjets-lieferung-krieg-buendniss-aktuell-news-92062212.html

