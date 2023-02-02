Politics
‘What’s with this guy?’ Boris Johnson urges GOP to ignore Tucker Carlson on Russia
Fox News host Tucker Carlson intimidated some Republicans with his comments on the war in Ukraine, according to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who warned against underestimating Russia’s ambitions.
I was amazed and horrified by how many people were scared off by a guy named Tucker Carlson, Johnson said at an Atlantic Council event. What’s with this guy? All those wonderful Republicans who seem somehow intimidated by his point of view. … I’m struck by how often this comes up.
RUSSIA PREPARING FOR ‘MAXIMUM ESCALATION’ SAYS TOP UKRAINIAN SECURITY OFFICER
Carlson became the most prominent American critic of Western support for the war in Ukraine last year, as he views Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a dictator and believes the conflict risks the West’s total destruction. Johnson, once an icon among US conservatives for orchestrating the UK’s departure from the European Union, argued that such assessments reverse the problem.
Some bad ideas are beginning to infect part of the world’s thinking about what Putin stands for, what he believes in, Johnson said. It’s a catastrophe. It represents war, aggression, systematic murder, rape and destruction. That’s what he represents.
Johnson’s moment of media criticism offered insight into his private conversations during a trip to Washington this week, which foreshadows a potential dispute over the extent to which the United States should continue to send aid to Israel. Ukraine. Johnson argued that a victory by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine would herald a Kremlin effort to subjugate Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia to a trio of NATO allies, on the Baltic Sea, who have gained their independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
He fundamentally thinks what happened to the Baltic states when they joined NATO was an absolute humiliation for Moscow and he wants to reverse it, Johnson said Wednesday. He wants to rebuild Russian influence in the whole area of Eastern Europe. Help Ukrainians win now and win fast, you put an end to this nonsense, you save huge amounts of money.
Johnson’s belief that populists skeptical of Ukraine aid are pessimistic and foolish is in tension with other analyzes that suggest Western allies are not ready to give Ukraine just yet. weaponry it would need to defeat Russia. Yet Johnson countered that these assessments are the last years of miscalculations about the likely course of the war.
So far we have overestimated Putin and we have underestimated what the Ukrainians can do, he said, recalling predictions that Russia would take Kyiv in the first week. The Ukrainians have proven they are capable of using our technology to massively destructive effect. … They think that if they have the right kit, in the right quantities, they can take back the territory that Russia has taken over since Putin launched this offensive on February 24.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
It would be a reversal of the three-pronged invasion launched last year, when Russian forces not only attacked Kyiv, but seized territory between Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, and their possessions in the Donbass region of Ukraine.
The absolute minimum is to take over, as I said, the land bridge [between Crimea and Donbas], but realistically they would have to take back their entire country, Johnson said. Never forget that the origins of this catastrophe lie in our failure, in our collective failure in 2014, to do enough to punish Putin for his decision to change borders by force then.
