Erdogan from Turkey to Sweden: Don’t even bother with NATO bid if cremation of Quran allowed





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday told Sweden not to “even bother” trying to join NATO as long as the European country allows protests desecrating Islam’s holy book. Erdogan made the remark in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling party as Turkey remains enraged by a series of protests in Stockholm by activists who burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy and hung an effigy of Erdogan. “Sweden, don’t even bother! As long as you allow my holy book, the Koran, to be burned and torn up, and you do it with your security forces, we will not say yes to your entry into the NATO,” Erdogan said. said, according to the Associated Press. In response to the protests, Turkey has also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Sweden and Finland joining NATO. HUNGARIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FEELS SWEDISH GOVERNMENT SHOULD ACT DIFFERENTLY IF IT WANTS TO JOIN NATO Swedish government officials have distanced themselves from the protests, including by a far-right anti-Islamic activist who burned copies of the Koran in Stockholm and Copenhagen, Denmark, while stressing that the protests are protected by the freedom of expression. EGYPTIAN HIGH RELIGIOUS INSTITUTION CALLS FOR BOYCOTT OF SWEDISH AND DUTCH PRODUCTS FOR QURAN PROFANCION On Tuesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced the activists who organized the protests as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to hurt the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these protests to escalate the situation in a way that is directly detrimental to Swedish security,” Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, without naming any countries. Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned decades of non-alignment and applied to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified their membership, but unanimity is required. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

