



NOT OBODY KNOWS which prompted Rasmus Paludan to burn a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 21. Mr Paludan, a far-right Danish politician who is attracting attention, had previously burned Korans, but his choice of location was significant: Turkey is delaying membership applications from Sweden and Finland NATO . Mr Paludans’ protest permit was paid for by a Swedish journalist who once worked for a Kremlin propaganda channel, although the journalist denies any current links to Russia. The Quran burning led to anti-Swedish protests across the Muslim world. Two days later, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, suspended talks on NATO membership with both countries.

It has been more than nine months since Finland and Sweden decided to give up their status as long-standing non-aligned countries and join NATO , after Russia invaded Ukraine. Their membership has been ratified by 28 of the 30 member alliances. Hungary says it will ratify it soon. But Turkey has demanded that the two countries first crack down on residents linked to movements it sees as anti-Turkish terrorists, primarily the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK . The three countries reached an agreement last summer, and Finland and Sweden say they have done what they promised. Yet Turkey says it is not enough.

We have completed the memorandum, and it is time for Turkey to act, said Tobias Billstrom, Swedish Foreign Minister. The Economist. Sweden and Finland have both lifted arms embargoes they imposed on Turkey after the 2019 invasion of Syria. In March, Sweden will introduce legislation criminalizing membership in terrorist groups, including including the PKK , a step that forced him to change his constitution. But Turkey also wants Sweden to extradite more than 100 people, including some whom Sweden considers dissidents entitled to asylum. (Because it has long had welcoming asylum policies, Sweden has a large Kurdish community of around 100,000 people. Finland has only around 15,000.) The position of the turkeys is partly campaign politics. Mr Erdogan faces a tough election in the spring or early summer and is stoking nationalist resentment over Sweden’s alleged pro-Kurdish and anti-Muslim offences. He demands that Sweden return these terrorists to us and prevent any further burning of the Koran before he approves his NATO membership. Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Minister of Foreign Affairs, accuses Sweden of having participated in the crime of burning the Koran. However, most Finns and Swedes still expect the Turks to switch gears after the election and ratify their country’s membership before NATO next summit in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, on July 11. We have often seen domestic politics in Turkey lead to expressions like this, says Billstrom. Still, that may be wishful thinking. The ability of turkeys to veto NATO apps gives him cheap leverage on European affairs. Mr. Erdogan may even think he can use it to pressure Western countries to reduce their support for Kurdish groups in Syria, says Asli Aydintasbas of the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington, CC . Mr Erdogan now says he might approve Finland’s bid but not Sweden’s, trying to split the two to increase pressure. This corner tactic won’t work, says Teija Tiilikainen, a Finnish political scientist; decision to join NATO was based on solidarity with Sweden. Finland’s foreign minister said no split would be considered. Like so many European standoffs, this one may require the intervention of America, which could, for example, use a long-delayed sale of F 16 fighters as bargaining chips for Mr. Erdogan to approve memberships.

Pending ratification, Finland and Sweden are not protected by NATO s Article 5 mutual defense guarantee. But many member countries have signed pledges to come to their aid if they are attacked in the meantime. In the meantime, they are further integrating their armed forces with NATO . Being allowed to participate in committee meetings at alliance headquarters was a revelation, says Robert Dalsjo, a Swedish defense expert: ‘existence.

