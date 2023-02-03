Sweden cannot join NATO if burning Quran tolerated, says Turkey’s Erdogan

As long as Sweden allows demonstrations desecrating the holy book of Islam, Turkey will not allow the country to join NATO’s military alliance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on Wednesday.

Turkey has refused to support NATO membership plans for Sweden and Finland since the countries applied for membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since the opening of accession negotiations, the protests in Stockholm have further damaged Sweden’s relations with Turkey.

In one instance, an Islamophobic activist burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​while in an unrelated protest an effigy of Mr Erdogan was hanged.

Even before that, Ankara had urged Sweden and Finland to crack down on exiled members of the Kurds and other groups it considers terrorists, and to allow arms sales to Turkey.

Turkey has postponed indefinitely a key meeting in Brussels which would have discussed the entry of the two Nordic countries into NATO.

Sweden, don’t even bother,” Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AKP party.

“As long as you allow my holy book, the Koran, to be burned and torn apart, and you do so with your security forces, we will not say yes to your joining NATO.”

Swedish government officials have distanced themselves from protests, including by a far-right anti-Islamic activist who burned copies of the Koran in Stockholm and Copenhagen, Denmark.

But they also stressed that protests are protected by freedom of expression.

On Tuesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced activists at the protests as useful idiots for foreign powers who want to hurt the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO.

We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these protests to escalate the situation in a way that is directly detrimental to Swedish security, Kristersson said in Stockholm, without naming countries.

All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified the membership of Sweden and Finland, but unanimity is required.

Mr Erdogan said in a television interview on Wednesday that Sweden must prevent demonstrations in which the Koran is burned.

Hate crimes against Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression are unacceptable,” he told public broadcaster TRT.

“We expect the beliefs of all groups to be respected and sincere action to be taken in the fight against Islamophobia.”

In Finland, which has seen no anti-Turkish or Islamophobic protests, breaking religious peace is punishable by law, and desecrating a book held sacred by a religious community would probably fit that.

As a result, the police did not allow a protest that involved burning the Quran.

There is no similar legislation in other Nordic countries, Finnish public broadcaster YLE said.

He reported on Tuesday that a group of anti-NATO protesters planned to burn the Koran in Helsinki last week, but changed their minds after police discovered their plan on social media and intervened.

Earlier Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara had fewer problems with Finland’s NATO membership than Sweden.

But Mr Cavusoglu said it was up to the military alliance to decide whether to accept a single country or the Nordic duo together, which both countries have committed to.

If NATO decides to deal with the membership processes separately, then (Turkey) will of course reconsider Finland’s membership separately and more favourably, I can say, he said, alongside the Estonian minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu in Tallinn. He did not give a time frame.

Mr. Erdogan also reiterated that Turkey’s view on Finland’s membership was positive.

Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told the TT news agency that his country is sticking to an agreement reached by Turkey, Sweden and Finland last year, but that religion does not matter. not part of the agreement”.

That said, I fully understand that people take offense at burning sacred writings and perceive it as deeply hurtful, Billstrom said.

What is needed now is for the situation to cool down on all sides.”

He said talks with Turkey on the implementation of the agreement were continuing. With the joint memorandum signed last year, Sweden and Finland agreed to address Turkey’s security concerns.

The minister also linked Erdogans’ comments to Turkish domestic politics.

Mr Erdogan, who faces a tough presidential election in May amid a slowing economy and high inflation, is expected to use his strong weaponry of Sweden to rally nationalist support.

Right now an election campaign is going on in Turkey and in election campaigns a lot of things are being said, Mr. Billstrm said.

