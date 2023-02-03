Tank deliveries to Ukraine do not help resolve conflict: Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses that sending tanks to Ukraine will not resolve the ongoing conflict.

Polish Leopard 2A4 tanks on exercise in Zagan training area, Poland (Alamy) Deliveries of tanks to Ukraine do not contribute to the resolution of the war in Ukraine, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday during an interview with the TR Streamer. “I cannot say that sending tanks is one of the elements of conflict resolution. It is a risky business, it is beneficial for arms dealers,” Erdogan stressed. Several EU countries have agreed to supply Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks and are currently training Ukrainian forces to deploy them. Earlier on Wednesday, the Spanish government announced plans to send up to six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, while discussing plans with the country’s military industry, according to a Spanish newspaper. The country reported. According to the publication, the final decision on the number of tanks to be delivered to Ukraine will be based on the condition of 53 vehicles that have been parked in reserve at the Zaragoza plant for decades. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to deliver 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters last Wednesday. “On Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced to the cabinet that Germany would further increase its military support for Ukraine,” Hebestreit said. “The federal government had decided to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.” The goal now is to “rapidly raise two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine”. This will be done in two stages. First, “Germany will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from Bundeswehr stocks.” Then, Germany’s European partners will deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine while Germany will offer a new package for the anti-Russian war. The package will include ammunition, system maintenance and logistical assistance, Hebestreit said. Germany’s decision to send the Leopard tanks to Ukraine stems from discussions with the country’s European and international partners, as significant consequences will follow such a decision. In turn, the Russian Embassy in Germany warned that “this extremely dangerous decision takes the Ukrainian conflict to a new level of stalemate”, adding that “Berlin’s choice to supply tanks to kyiv means the final rejection of Germany’s historical responsibility to the Russian people.” Meanwhile, US media reported that US President Joe Biden is expected to announce the delivery of 30 to 50 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as early as Wednesday. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov warned that the delivery would become another “blatant provocation” against Russia and warned that the Russian military would destroy the equipment. According to Antonov, the decision to transfer M1 Abrams to kyiv is made, and the American tanks “undoubtedly” will be destroyed along with “all other samples of NATO military equipment.” The ambassador added that the United States was trying to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and “gave the ‘green light’ to use American aid for attacks on Crimea.” This reaffirmed Russia’s argument, according to the ambassador, that Ukraine and the West do not want peace or diplomacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/tank-deliveries-to-ukraine-does-not-help-resolve-conflict:-e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos