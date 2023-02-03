Turkey concerned about ‘increase in anti-Islamic rhetoric and actions in Europe’: President Erdogan

ANKARA

Growing anti-Islamic rhetoric in Europe, particularly in Scandinavian countries, is a source of concern for Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“We are concerned about the increase in anti-Islamic rhetoric and actions in Europe, especially in Scandinavian countries,” Erdogan said in a TV interview in Ankara, referring to recent attacks on the holy book of Islam. Islam, the Koran, in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Turkey expects “sincere steps from Sweden in the fight against Islamophobia”, he said.

“We expect Sweden and Finland to fully respect their commitments in the tripartite memorandum,” Erdogan said, referring to an agreement signed last June between Turkey and the two Nordic states for their membership of the EU. NATO.

Calling the memorandum of understanding a “road map”, he said it was essential that countries keep their promises, especially in the fight against terrorism.

Sweden’s apologies will not solve the problems, he said, adding that the country has become “a haven for terrorist organisations”.

Sweden has not fulfilled its commitments regarding the fight against terrorism under the memorandum, he said, adding that terrorist groups continued their activities in Sweden.

Terrorist organizations have targeted Turkey in “the ugliest way”, he said, adding that due to recent developments we had to postpone the visits of the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament and the Minister of Defence.

Recent attacks targeting Muslims and insulting sacred values ​​are a “hate crime”, he said, adding that under the guise of freedom of expression, it is “unacceptable to openly and publicly commit hate crimes against Muslims”.

His statement comes after Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan burned copies of the Koran twice last week, outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden and then outside a mosque in Denmark.

Paludan said he would burn the Muslim holy book every Friday until Sweden is admitted into NATO.

Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida, also ripped pages from a Quran in The Hague and burned the pages in a pot. He posted an Internet video of the act.

Expecting his allies to respond to Türkiye’s security concerns, he said: “At the moment, we are not in favor of Sweden’s candidacy for NATO. Moreover, we assess the process differently. Finland’s membership. If Finland manages the process as it is now, we will do our part.”

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last May, a move prompted by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Under a memorandum signed last June between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, the two Nordic countries pledged to take action against terrorists to become members of the NATO alliance.

In the agreement, Sweden and Finland agreed not to support terrorist groups such as the PKK and its offshoots, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and to extradite terrorist suspects to Turkey, among other measures.

Sending tanks is not an element for the solution

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Erdogan said: “I cannot say that sending tanks to Ukraine could be part of the solution. All of this is risky and only benefits the arms barons. »

He said: “Is the sending of tanks and ectara by the United States and Germany to Ukraine a solution?”, saying that he will continue discussions with the leaders of Russia and the Ukraine to find a way to ensure lasting peace.

So far, the United States has announced that it will supply 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine while Germany will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and has authorized other countries to transfer German-made tanks from their stocks.

Norway, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, France and Poland also announced that they would supply Ukraine with armored vehicles.

Ankara is always ready to assume the role of facilitator and mediator for a lasting peace, he said, adding that we expect the support of Europe and the world to call for peace and negotiation.

He stressed that they are still part of the solution regarding the grain corridor, prisoner exchange and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and humanitarian aid.

Negotiations must be underpinned by the declaration of a ceasefire and the vision of a just solution, he said.

“I still keep my hopes for peace alive. If I had lost that hope, the grain corridor would not have been opened, there would have been no exchange of prisoners,” he said.

Tensions with Greece,

On the tensions with Greece, he said Turkey “will not just sit idly by as Greece takes steps that threaten its security”, promising that Ankara “will respond both legally and on the ground. “.

Greece’s recent attitude towards Turkey goes against the spirit of good neighborly relations and the NATO alliance, he said, adding that it is “nor possible to explain or accept the attitude that Greece has taken towards Turkey during the last period”.

He reiterated that Athens is arming islands very close to Turkey’s coast and large settlements in violation of international law.

“Greece’s allegations that Turkey is violating its airspace are baseless. In fact, Greece is violating our airspace and increasing tensions,” he said, adding, “Of course, our air force and coast guard are not and will not let these hostile actions go unchecked. answer “.

Meeting Turkey, Russia, Syria

Addressing the latest developments on ongoing operations in Turkey’s fight against terrorism, Erdogan said that his country’s fight against terrorism also contributes to the preservation of the territorial integrity and unity of Turkey. Syria. Therefore, the regime (Syrian bashar al-Assad) should be aware.

The regime must fight against “the separatist attitude of the terrorist organizations of the PKK/YPG and the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces)”, he declared.

Speaking on the process of establishing dialogue between Turkey and Syria, Erdogan said: “Gradual work is underway in the dialogue with the Syrian regime.”

“The attitudes of the parties will determine how the dialogue process between Turkey and Syria will be shaped. In any case, we take the necessary measures to protect our national security,” he said.

“Finding a solution to the conflict by advancing the political process can provide a window of opportunity,” he said.

The return of Syrians must be “voluntary, safe and with dignity”, he said, adding that currently around 500,000 refugees have started to voluntarily return to Syria.

Although no date or venue has yet been announced, the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Syria are expected to meet, which would mark another high level of talks since the start of the war. Syrian civilian in early 2011.

On December 28, Turkish, Russian and Syrian Defense Ministers met in Moscow to discuss counter-terrorism efforts in Syria and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the region in the sense of wide.

