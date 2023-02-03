Erdogan: Sweden cannot join NATO if the burning of the Koran is allowed | Washington

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated on Wednesday that Turkey will not allow Sweden to join the NATO military alliance as long as the Scandinavian country allows it demonstrations desecrating the holy book of Islam take place.

Turkey, which delayed Sweden’s approval and Finnish membership in the Western military alliance, was infuriated by a series of protests in Stockholm by militants who burned the Koran outside the Turkish Embassy and hanged an effigy of Erdogan. He has postponed a key meeting indefinitely in Brussels which would have discussed the entry of the two Nordic countries into NATO.

Sweden, don’t even bother! As long as you allow my holy book, the Koran, to be burned and torn, and you do it with your security forces, we will not say yes to your entry into NATO, Erdogan said in a speech to the legislators from his ruling party.

Swedish government officials have distanced themselves from the protests, including by a far-right anti-Islamic activist who burned copies of the Koran in Stockholm and Copenhagen, Denmark, while stressing that the protests are protected by the freedom of expression.

On Tuesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced the activists who organized the protests as useful idiots for foreign powers who want to hurt the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO.

We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these protests to escalate the situation in a way that is directly detrimental to Swedish security, Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, without naming any countries.

Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned decades of non-alignment and asked to join NATO following Russian invasion of Ukraine. All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified their membership, but unanimity is required.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara has fewer problems with Finland become a member of NATO than with its neighbor Sweden. He stressed, however, that it is up to the military alliance to decide whether to accept a single country or the Nordic duo together, which both countries have committed to.

If NATO decides to deal with the accession processes of the Nordic neighbors separately, (Turkey) will of course reconsider (ratify) Finland’s membership separately and more favorably, I can say, Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with his Estonian colleague in Tallinn. He did not give a time frame.

Erdogan also reiterated that Turkey’s view on Finland’s membership is positive.

But it’s not positive for Sweden, it should be known, Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm told Swedish news agency TT that his country stood by an agreement reached by Turkey, Sweden and Finland last year, but said the religion was not part of the deal.

That said, I fully understand that people take offense at burning sacred writings and perceive it as deeply hurtful, he said.

What is needed now is for the situation to cool down on all sides, Billstrm said, adding that talks with Turkey on implementing the deal were continuing. With the joint memorandum signed last year, Sweden and Finland agreed to address Turkey’s security concerns.

The minister also linked Erdogan’s comments to an upcoming general election in Turkey.

Erdogan, who faces a tough presidential election in May amid a slowing economy and high inflation, is expected to use his strong weaponry from Sweden to rally nationalist support.

Right now there is an election campaign going on in Turkey and in election campaigns a lot of things are being said, Billstrm said.

Jari Tanner reported from Helsinki. Jan M. Olsen contributed to this report from Copenhagen, Denmark.