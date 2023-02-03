Turkey supports Finland’s NATO bid, not Sweden’s: Erdogan





Turkey views Finland’s application for NATO membership positively, but does not support Sweden’s candidacy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. Our position on Finland is positive, but it is not on Sweden, Erdogan said of their NATO candidacies in a speech to his AK party deputies in parliament. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Sweden and Finland asked last year to join the transatlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey and have since sought to win his support. Ankara wants Helsinki and Stockholm in particular to take a tougher line against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Turkey and the European Union, and another group it accuses of having attempted a coup in 2016. The three nations reached an agreement on a way forward in Madrid last June, but Ankara suspended talks last month as tensions mounted following protests in Stockholm in which a far-right Danish politician burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Koran. Sweden shouldn’t bother trying at this point. We will not say yes to their candidacy for NATO as long as they allow the Koran to be burned, Erdogan said. This weekend, he signaled that Ankara might agree to Finland joining NATO before Sweden. But Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday his country was sticking to its joint bid plan. Of NATO’s 30 members, only Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify the Nordic countries’ membership. Asked whether Turkey was considering separate processes for Finland and Sweden, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it was NATO and the two Nordic countries that would decide on any separate ratifications. If NATO and the two countries decide to proceed with separate membership processes, Turkey will of course reconsider Finland’s membership separately and more favorably, Cavusoglu said in a press conference with his Estonian counterpart in Tallinn. Finland reiterated its position on Wednesday that it will go hand in hand with its Nordic neighbor. Finland continues to push forward the accession process with Sweden, the joint presidential and government committee on Finnish security and foreign policy said in a statement. Accomplishing the accessions of the two countries as soon as possible is in the best interest of Finland, Sweden and the whole of NATO, he added. Learn more: Hungary denounces Sweden’s stupidity in NATO-Turkey conflict US senator blasts Erdogan turkeys, calls for sanctions and no F-16s Finnish foreign minister puts positive spin on Turkey’s remarks on NATO ratification

