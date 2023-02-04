Inflation in Turkey slows for third month before elections





Turkey’s inflation rate slowed for a third consecutive month in January, official data showed on Friday, after a record high that threw the economy into chaos and jeopardized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chances in the May 14 polls. Consumer prices rose at an annualized rate of 57.7% in January from 64.3% in December, according to the national statistics agency. It peaked at 85.5% in October – the highest rate in Erdogan’s two-decade rule. The reading gives Erdogan a welcome boost ahead of tight presidential and parliamentary elections in which he will seek to extend his mercurial rule until 2028. Economists attribute the slowdown in part to a drop in the price of Turkey’s energy imports. Natural gas prices have returned to early 2022 levels after surging in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But part of the slowdown is also linked to a statistical anomaly that compares prices in recent months to a blistering pace that followed a monetary collapse in late 2021. The rate “will fall further this quarter, perhaps below 45% year-on-year in March, as the price spike following the 2021 currency crisis no longer features in the annual price comparison,” Capital Economics said in a statement. a report. bump in the polls The slowdown coincides with a surge in Erdogan’s endorsements ahead of what promises to be a close election race. The opposition has pilloried Erdogan’s handling of the economy – in particular his unorthodox belief that high interest rates accelerate inflation instead of slowing it down. Erdogan has always been an opponent of high borrowing costs and has used campaign speeches to attack the “interest rate lobby”. He previously cited Islamic rules against usury to justify his pressure for the central bank to lower its benchmark interest rate. Other central banks around the world have raised rates to keep inflation under control. Turkey’s current central bank interest rate of 9% causes real interest rates in the country – calculated as the difference between borrowing costs and inflation – to reach a staggering -47.7 %. Turkey’s current central bank interest rate of 9% brings the country’s real interest rates – calculated as the difference between borrowing costs and inflation – to -47.7% This greatly limits banks’ appetite to lend money and encourages consumers to spend before their liras lose value. The unusual situation has contributed to a slowdown in Turkey’s once-healthy economic growth rate. Turkey’s economy contracted by 0.1% between July and September 2022. “Economic growth will continue to slow and President Erdogan may pressure the (central bank) to ease policy ahead of this year’s election,” Capital Economics said. Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support us

