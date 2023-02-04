Amid crisis, Pak PM invites Imran Khan to multi-party meeting: report





The meeting is significant because the government faces a daunting task.

Islamabad:

Amidst a grave threat of terrorism and dire economic and political situations, with no signs of respite soon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, to a multi-stakeholder conference (APC) will be held in Islamabad on February 7, Geo News reported.

The APC aims to find solutions to overcome the daunting economic and political crises in Pakistan.

The PM is seeking to bring the leaders of all political parties around the table so they can find ways to address “important national challenges”, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement. .

The Prime Minister, the statement said, also invited two PTI representatives to attend the Apex committee meeting – scheduled for today (Friday) in Peshawar, The News International reported.

In this regard, she said, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq has started contacting key PTI leaders – including former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak – and asked them to attend the next meeting.

At the committee meeting, all stakeholders – police, rangers, heads of intelligence agencies and others – will participate, according to the minister.

The invitation is a major development as the government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PTI have always been at loggerheads on almost all national issues, ever since Khan’s ousting from the prime minister’s office, Geo reported. News.

The meeting will discuss the Peshawar suicide bombing on Monday, ways to eradicate terrorism and upgrading the police and counter-terrorism department (CTD).

On January 30, a suicide bombing at a mosque in the police lines area of ​​Peshawar claimed the lives of at least 101 people, mostly police officers.

The meeting is significant as the government faces a daunting task when it comes to terrorism. Terrorist attacks spiked after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in November last year.

Meanwhile, a breakthrough on the political front would bring much-needed stability to the country as investors need reassurance that the nation of 220 million is a viable place despite all the challenges, Geo reported. News.

At the same time, the country is also facing difficulties economically. Foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.09 billion, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports, Dawn reported.

Additionally, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have also plunged to precarious levels as the cash-strapped nation desperately seeks to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program. .

The country is locked in negotiations with the IMF to release much-needed funds under a stalled rescue package.

Due to external debt repayments, the central bank said its reserves fell by $592 million to $3,086.2 million in the week ended Jan. 27, their lowest level since February 2014. and that they were barely enough to cover imports for 18.5 days (0.61 months).

