Call to ban junta ministers from ASEAN meetings





JAKARTA, February 3, 2023: To mark the February 1 anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, civil society groups want assurances that Indonesia, the new ASEAN president for 2023, will not will legitimize the Myanmar junta at any cost. In a press release issued by Civicus on the eve of the ASEAN Tourism Forum which opened in Yogyakarta on February 1, 22 civil society agencies said a commitment should be made to disinvite representatives of the junta to ASEAN meetings at all levels. Minister of Hotels and Tourism of Myanmar, Htay Aung. A few days before the 26the Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers convened for February 2-3, 2023, the agenda of events stated that the Minister of Hotels and Tourism of the Junta of Myanmar (MOHT), Htay Aung, was to attend. Civicus’ statement claimed that his profile was later removed from the official site. The ASEAN Tourism Forum opened on Feb. 1, coinciding with the second anniversary of Myanmar’s military coup that waged a campaign of terror against the people of Myanmar, Civicus noted. Our organizations appreciate Indonesia’s efforts as ASEAN Chair to remove the junta’s Minister of Hospitality and Tourism from the list of senior officials. The move is in line with Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s proposed effort in November 2022 to ban Myanmar’s military representatives from all ASEAN-related meetings, including the annual summit. However, Civicus noted that the fact that the ATF’s initial agenda for high-level government meetings still included the representative of the illegitimate junta sends a signal that President Joko Widodo’s message still needs to be carefully integrated and implemented. implemented by all sectors and ministries. . On Wednesday, Myanmar Now reported that Myanmar’s powerful military council had announced a reshuffle that included the appointment of Htay Aung as chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission. Aung Thaw, a retired naval officer and former deputy minister of defense under the former government of General Thein Seins, takes up the post of minister of hotels and tourism. However, Myanmar Now noted that an hour-long press conference on the ASEAN Tourism Forum by the Myanmar National Tourism Board, scheduled for Thursday, continued as planned, but without the presence of senior officials appointed by the military government. The 10 ASEAN countries traditionally hold press briefings during the ATF, mainly focusing on marketing campaigns and tourism development plans. Media attention is focused on the fallout from the military coup. Over the past two years, more than 2,700 people have been killed and more than 17,000 people have been illegally detained, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. Since the February 1, 2021 coup, more than 1.1 million people have been displaced. Towns and villages were set on fire or swept away by artillery fire and airstrikes. The 22 civil society agencies run by Civicus claimed that any engagement with the junta was a violation of the ASEAN Charter. Tourism is one of the sectors the junta uses to claim its legitimacy and is a tool to raise foreign currency to fund the regime. Myanmar’s military junta profits from most tourism activities through direct and indirect ownership and investment. This includes visa fees, insurance, official exchanges, and when tourists use military-owned hotels and transport. Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially launched Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 last Sunday. Cambodia, November 14, 2022. 22 civil societies endorse the Civicus statement ALTSEAN Burma Amnesty International Indonesia SOGIE ASEAN Caucus ASEAN Youth Forum Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) Rainbow stream Asian Network for Democracy Asia Justice and Rights (AJAR) Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA) Better Engagement between East and Southeast Asia (BEBESEA) CIVICUS: World Alliance for Citizen Participation Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) Human Rights Working Group Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association (PBHI) Indonesia Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Initiative for International Dialogue (IID) Kurawal Foundation Migrant care Progressive voice Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFENet) SEA Junction It’s cooked (Source: Civic) CIVICUS is a global alliance of civil society organizations and activists dedicated to strengthening citizen action and civil society around the world. Launched in 2002 and based in Johannesburg, South Africa, it has over 10,000 members in over 175 countries. For more details, visit https://www.civicus.org/index.php

