Diana’s marriage to Charles was ‘essentially arranged’, says Jemima Khan as she talks about her first film | Ents & Arts News





Filmmaker Jemima Khan told Sky News she would have “benefited” from being “introduced to suitable candidates” for marriage – and that Princess Diana’s marriage to Charles was “essentially arranged”.

Khan’s new film What’s Love Got To Do With It is her take on ‘rom-com Pakistan’ – inspired by events in her own life, during her 10-year life in Lahore married to her ex-husband and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The film centers on protagonist Zoe – a filmmaker played by actress Lily James – as she navigates the world of modern dating, alongside her neighbor and childhood friend Kazim (Shazad Latif) as he pursues an arranged marriage with a wife from Pakistan.

The story explores “the pros and cons of both styles” – dating, and “whether it’s too much choice with apps”, or, conversely, “too little choice with arranged marriage. “.

Image: Khan’s new film stars Lily James and Shazad Latif Pic: YouTube

One of the film’s motivations was Jemima Khan’s friend, Princess Diana.

The socialite – daughter of billionaire Sir James Goldsmith and sister of Tory peer and government minister Zac Goldsmith – enjoyed a close friendship with Princess Diana, who visited her twice while she was living in Pakistan.

It was this relationship, Khan told Sky News, that showed her how cross-culturally universal this style of marriage was.

Image: Princess Diana goes to dinner with Jemima Khan during a solo visit to Pakistan in 1996 Pic: AP

Speaking of King Charles and Princess Diana, Khan said: “Their marriage was essentially arranged.

“It was happening here, even with our royal family.

“I know it can often sound like a really foreign concept, but most marriages, even in the world today, are arranged if you look at the global population.

“Not so long ago that was kind of the norm, even in the UK.”

Khan’s film tries to dispel the myths surrounding arranged marriages, which she says are often categorized as “good love marriage” versus “bad arranged marriage.”

Image: The newly married Prince and Princess of Wales kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in 1981

“There is a real problem where arranged marriage continues to be confused with forced marriage,” Khan said.

Before moving to Pakistan, she thought it was “a fairly common and quite negative idea of ​​arranged marriage and how it fits into the modern world”.

However, after moving away aged 21, she saw arranged marriages “up close” and changed her mind.

Khan says she has seen “very successful and happy arranged marriages” – but, to her surprise, the same narrative has not been reflected in popular culture.

Her feature debut is therefore a “celebration of Pakistan…outside the dark politics. The joyful, colorful, hospitable and fun place I know is part of Pakistani life”, she said.

Image: Imran and Jemima Khan on their wedding day in Richmond, south-west London, in June 1995. Photo: AP

Khan told Sky News that the film’s production – which spanned more than a decade – forced her to reflect on her own life experiences and choices.

“As I got older, I think if I had had parents who might have been okay with it – and were functional and good at those things – I definitely could have benefited from being introduced to suitable candidates.”

The 49-year-old added that it would be in the “new incarnation” of arranged marriage – which she, and by extension through the character of Kazim, explores as “assisted marriage”.

This, Khan explains, “is basically an introduction of someone suitable and then the couple decides.”

Image: Filmmaker Jemima Khan pictured with ex-husband Imran Khan Pic: AP

The film, both implicitly and explicitly, challenges the “real problem” of Islamophobia in film and television.

Khan told Sky News that television where “Muslims are the good guys” is rare.

“It’s always the Pakistani who is the terrorist or the suicide bomber, or the fanatic.

“There’s this particular line (in the movie)… We have to leave the airport… we have to leave early because I need to allow time to be randomly selected.

Image: Emma Thompson plays Cath, Zoe’s mother. Picture: YouTube

“I am aware of the experience of traveling with my children, especially in America where we have to allow more time between flights because they have Pakistani names that are not anglicized – Sulaiman and Kasim Khan – they are abducted and interrogated in a way that I do not know.

“It’s hard to make a movie where Muslims are the good guys in America…where they’re much more familiar with Muslims playing the bad guys. I think Islamophobia is a real problem. I think it’s a problem just as important as racism.”

The film is Khan’s personal tribute to a culture – and its people – that she says helped lift her up.

What’s Love Got To Do With It hits UK cinemas on Friday 24th February.

