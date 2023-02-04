What are the security threats in Turkey





ANKARA, TURKIYE — Turkey on Friday denounced for the second day a group of Western countries that temporarily closed their consulates in Istanbul, accusing them of not sharing information about the security threat that led to the closures and of seeking to harm Turkey. This week, nine Western countries either closed their consulates in Istanbul or issued travel warnings to citizens visiting Turkey, citing security threats. These measures angered Turkey, which summoned the countries’ ambassadors on Thursday in protest. Turkey’s interior minister accused the countries of waging “psychological warfare” and trying to destroy Turkey’s tourism industry. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insisted the nine countries did not share information with Turkish authorities about the alleged security threat. His ministry identified the nine countries as the United States, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Britain, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy. “They tell us that they have concrete information that there is a threat. (…) But where does it come from, where is the threat, who is going to execute it? There is no information about it,” Cavusoglu told a joint press conference. conference with his Argentinian counterpart. “We asked our Home Office. They say there is no concrete sharing of information. … We asked our intelligence agency. There is no concrete sharing information.” The minister also said Turkiye suspected a “hidden motive” behind the closures, including the alleged intent to hurt President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections due to be held on May 14. “If they try to create the image that Turkey is unstable and there is a terrorist threat, that does not correspond to friendship or the spirit of alliance,” he said. “This is especially true before the elections. If they try to put the government (of the ruling party), the presidential government, in a difficult situation, our people know very well what is behind it. … It doesn’t will not serve their purpose. The German embassy this week raised the risk of possible retaliatory attacks following incidents of burning the Koran in some European countries by announcing the closure of its consulate. The US Embassy has warned its citizens of possible attacks on churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions as well as other places frequented by Westerners. In November, a bomb attack on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue, located in the heart of the city and close to several foreign consulates, left six people dead and several injured. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militants. Radical Islamic groups and left-wing activists have also carried out deadly attacks in Turkey in the past. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday that Turkey had carried out 60 operations against the Islamic State group so far this year and detained 95 people. Last year, nearly 2,000 IS suspects were arrested in more than 1,000 operations against the group, he said. Last weekend, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish protests and what it called Islamophobia. The warning followed protests the previous week outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden, where an anti-Islam activist burned the Koran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkiye.

