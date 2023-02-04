PLANTING 1000 TREES WITH FIRST IRIANA FIRST JOKO WIDODO AND MOTHER WURY MA’RUF AMIN





As part of the visit of the First Lady and OASE KIM to the Regency of Magelang, a series of activities were carried out including the planting of 1000 fruit trees. The location of the main symbolic planting around the Borobudur temple by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin and Mrs. OASE KIM which was carried out simultaneously in 34 provinces of Indonesia simultaneously live zoom meeting which is also broadcast live on Farm War Room (AWR). The Regional Government of Yogyakarta Special Region has planted fruit seedlings in support of the event in Kemiri Hamlet, Wijimulyo Village, Kapanewon Nanggulan, Kulon Progo. The activity took place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in the presence of: Ladies of Echelon I Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia The Head of the DIY Agriculture and Food Security Service represents the Governor DIY Acting Regent of Kulon Progo President of Kulon Progo DPRD Jasa Marga National Gas Company Indonesian Railways (KAI) Jakarta Industrial Estate Pulo Gadung (JIEP) Angkasa Pura I BPJS Employment Head of Agriculture and Agribusiness of Kulon Progo Yogyakarta Agricultural Implements Standardization Agency Dr. Ir. Djagal Wiseso Marseno, M. Agr. from the Faculty of Food Technology of UGM Haryadi Baskoro Nanggulan Police Chief Danramil Nanggulan Panewu Nanggulan Wijimulyo District BPP Kapanewon Nanggulan Coordinator and Agricultural Extension Group of farmers in the Nanggulan region 5 Women Farmers Groups (KWT) in Nanggulan region A series of tree planting events with activities in the form of handing out BPJS job cards to farmers, assisting with 30 avocado seeds and 100 longan seeds as well as assisting with 5 KWT at Nanggulan in the form of seeds of women’s plants Echelon I from the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture. The start-up aid was granted to KWT Srikandi Tangguh, KWT Ngudi Lestari, KWT Kembang Asri, KWT Wijisari and KWT Luwes. The seeds of fruit plants that were donated were then planted symbolically by the guests present and the rest distributed to members of the farmer groups and the surrounding community. Planting fruit trees is one of the transformation activities towards an agro-tourism village that the DIY government is working on. So far, Wijimulyo village has received assistance in the form of 2,500 longan plant seeds, 400 avocado sticks and 50 durian sticks from PT. Jasa Marga and 1,000 avocado plants from PT. National Gas Company. This tree planting activity should become a pole of attraction and trust for the community for the development of agrotourism in Wijimulyo in order to increase the well-being of the people. Source: Nur Kurniawati

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pertanian.kulonprogokab.go.id/detil/1203/penanaman-1000-pohon-bersama-ibu-negara-iriana-joko-widodo-dan-ibu-wury-maruf-amin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos