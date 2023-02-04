PM Shehbaz invites Imran to APC on ‘national challenges’





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an All-Party Conference (APC) on February 7 and called on all national political leaders, including Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Imran Khan, to reflect on the growing threat of extremism and terrorism.

The Prime Minister’s decision to convene the APC to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges and to invite all political leaders at the national level, including the head of the PTI, came days after the carnage in the police lines of Peshawar, which killed more than 100 people when a suicide bomber blew himself up during midday prayers inside a mosque.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif convened an all-party conference in Peshawar after the APS massacre and called on all parties represented in parliament, including the PTI, to join hands and forge a renewed commitment to fight against terrorists and extremists. The PTI president had attended the big meeting of the political elite last time and all eyes would be on him whether he attended or avoided the APC.

An official statement said the APC will discuss major challenges facing the country, including the terrorist attack on the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque on January 30. He said the APC will be held in Islamabad on February 7.

The prime minister’s decision to bring political leaders to the table on crucial national challenges was seen as a major political development in the country’s political scene, which has been marred by uncertainty for months now.

Also Read: Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bomber Identified, Wearing Police Uniform: IG KP

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told The Express Tribune that Federal PML-N Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has formally invited all national political leaders, including Imran Khan, to attend the APC. She confirmed that APC would only discuss the issue of terrorism and not economic and political issues.

The official statement states that Sadiq contacted two PTI leaders, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and invited Imran Khan to participate in the APC on behalf of the Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif.

He reported that the Prime Minister, through Sadiq, has also invited two representatives of PTI to attend the Apex Committee meeting on Counter Terrorism being held in Peshawar on Friday (today). Sadiq while conveying the Prime Minister’s message to Qaiser and Khattak asked the PTI leadership to share the names of the party’s appointed representatives.

All stakeholders, police, rangers and senior intelligence agency officers will attend the Apex Committee meeting at the Governor’s House. The meeting will reflect on the incident of terrorism at the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque and discuss measures to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Police.

At a time when militancy is spiraling out of control, the country appears to have no concrete plan to deal with the terrorist threat, with Prime Minister Shehbaz busy until January this year waking up relevant authorities to improve coordination and efficiency.

In December 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz had expressed serious concerns over a report by security agencies revealing that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa CTD lacks the capacity to fight terrorism as it has itself become the epicenter of problems due to the lack of resources and manpower at a time when insurgency and terrorism are resurfacing in the province.

KP governor proposes APC on election date

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday proposed an APC for consultation on the date of the next provincial assembly elections, expressing the government’s willingness to hold the elections within 70 days. .

Speaking to reporters as well as caretaker chief minister Azam Khan and provincial cabinet members at the chief minister’s house, Ali made it clear that the election would take place no matter what, but stressed that the government wanted peaceful elections.

“We are ready to hold provincial assembly elections in 70-90 days, but in the current law and order situation, a CPA should be convened, in which all state institutions should also be invited and the date of the elections should be announced with their consultation,” the governor said.

“I was against the dissolution of the assembly so that the deputies could represent their constituencies. But when the assembly was dissolved, the situation was different,” he continued. “I want peaceful elections, therefore, it will be appropriate to announce the date of the elections after consultation with all.”

Also read: Imran urges Alvi to take note of ‘brazen interference in politics’ by spy agencies

The governor pointed out that if the elections are inevitable, why delay them, pointing out that even the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) used to give everyone confidence to organize the elections in the country.

Elaborating on his APC proposal, the Governor pointed out that he was not of that stature to summon political leaders, therefore, an APC should be convened. “Political parties come together when it comes to the state. If the state is threatened, it must first be protected.

Asked about the election date demand raised by some political parties, the governor referred to the suicide bombing at a mosque within police lines in Peshawar on Monday. “We carried coffins with tears in our eyes and they demand the date of the elections,” he added.

Asked about PTI Chairman Imran’s accusation that the governor did not want the election, Haji Ghulam Ali dismissed the accusation. “Imran Khan is a seasonal politician. He must play politics but must not lie to the people,” he added.

From 2018 to 2022 – during the second PTI government in KP – there were 465 terrorist attacks in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts and elsewhere in which 246 police officers were killed.

The provincial government has received 471 billion rupees from the Center for Maintaining Peace and Security in the Province, he said. “Where did that money go?” asked the governor. “Why are police stations located in rented buildings? »

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Azam Khan said he would fulfill his constitutional responsibilities to remain apolitical, provide all possible assistance to the ECP to organize transparent elections and leave its functions after transferring power to the newly elected.

He added that the date of the elections would be announced by the ECP and the governor. “It is the responsibility of the electoral commission to conduct the elections and we will fully support the electoral commission in this regard,” Khan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2399029/pm-shehbaz-invites-imran-to-apc-on-national-challenges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos