Nordic Prime Ministers: Keep calm, we still plan to join NATO together





Comment this story Comment STOCKHOLM In a strong show of unity, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden called for calm on Thursday amid tensions with Turkey over their candidacies become a member of NATO and reaffirmed their intention to have the two countries join the military alliance at the same time. A series of recent protests in Sweden, including a burning of the Koran, have exasperated the Turkish government, who had previously delayed approving the Nordic countries’ NATO membership while urging them to crack down on exiled members of Kurdish groups he considers terrorist organizations. I think it is very important that we send a clear message today: Finland and Sweden applied together, and it is in everyone’s interest that we unite in NATO, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said. And both countries tick all the boxes when it comes to NATO membership. Marin and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed their impending NATO bid at a joint press conference in Stockholm on Thursday. We have embarked on this journey together and we are on the journey to membership together, Kristersson said. While pledging continued solidarity, Marin declined to speculate how many years Finland would have to wait, but said she didn’t like Sweden being portrayed as some kind of troubled child in the bathroom. class. I don’t think that’s the case. Sweden also ticks all the boxes when it comes to NATO membership, she said. Sweden is not a troublemaker. Last month, a lone anti-Islam activist burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, while an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been hung outside the Swedish capital’s town hall in a separate protest. Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey would not allow Sweden to join NATO as long as the country allowed it demonstrations desecrating the holy book of Islam take place. The Turkish leader had hinted a few days earlier that his country could ratify Finland’s candidacy before acting against the Swedes. NATO requires the unanimous approval of its current members to admit new ones. Turkey and Hungary are the only allies who have not officially approved the membership of Sweden and Finland. Events and activities in Sweden over the past few weeks have complicated close and respectful dialogue with Turkey, Kristersson said during the press conference with Marin. Individual protests led by small groups or even individuals have consequences for how Sweden is perceived abroad. In Finland, where no anti-Turkish or anti-Islam protests have taken place recently, violating religious peace is a criminal offence, and desecrating a book held sacred by a religious community would likely violate the law. As a result, the police did not allow a protest that involved burning the Quran. Marin explained that burning any religious books or objects in public was prohibited by Finnish law. A poll published Thursday in Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat asked respondents whether they thought Finland should join NATO even if Sweden took longer or whether the country should wait for their joint membership. Some 53% said Finland’s membership should not be tied to Sweden’s timetable. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

