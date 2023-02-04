Imran Khan backtracks challenging partial NA polls





PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a press conference at his residence in Banigala. AFP / FileKhan decides not to contest the by-elections for the 33 seats of the AN. He ordered former deputies to submit their candidacies. The IHC sets February 9 to hear the Tyrian White case.

In another U-turn, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan decided not to contest the by-elections scheduled for March 16 for the 33-seat National Assembly amid his widely anticipated disqualification in the Tyrian. White case, sources told Geo News on Friday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set February 9 to hear a motion to disqualify Khan for concealing his alleged daughter, White, in his candidacy documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2018.

Earlier, Khan had decided to set another record by challenging partial polls of 33 NA seats due to be held on March 16. The seats became vacant after the ECP de-notified lawmakers following NA President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s acceptance of lawmakers. resignations.

A day earlier, the PTI president withdrew his nomination papers for the by-election in Constituency NA-193.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, Khan ordered ex-party lawmakers to file their nomination papers for the by-elections. He asked former MPs to launch election campaigns in their respective constituencies.

It is relevant to mention here that the PTI resigned en masse in April last year after Khan was ousted as Prime Minister, but only 11 resignations were accepted in July.

Later, as the party tried to organize a homecoming, the speaker began accepting their resignations and within days accepted 113 more, including all 33.

The development comes after the party announced that Khan would stand for all 33 seats and party leaders, who were elected MPs from those constituencies, would be presented as cover candidates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/468901-imran-khan-takes-u-turn-on-contesting-na-by-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos