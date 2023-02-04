Pakistan: a loyal political ally of Imran Khan and a journalist arrested





Ahmed served as interior minister in the Khans government and is the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML) party which he founded in 2008. He is also a vocal critic of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharifs’ government.

The politician claimed he was forcibly taken from his residence in Rawalpindi by Islamabad police. They broke down doors, behaved badly and beat my servants, Ahmed said in a video posted to Twitter. At the end of the video, he says: We stand with Imran Khan.

Responding to Ahmed’s claims, Islamabad Police tweeted a clarification stating that the police were not involved in any wrongdoing and did not break any glasses or ransack the house. Police claimed that Sheikh Rasheed misbehaved with officers, but they were patient. Late Thursday evening, a district court took the AML leader into custody for two days.

The government has yet to comment on the arrest. Opposition leader and President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the move. Never in our history have we had such a biased and vindictive caretaker government appointed by a totally discredited ECP, he said in a tweet.

Sheikh Rasheed’s arrest comes a day after another Khan ally and former information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, was released after more than a week in detention following a complaint filed against him by the electoral commission . Previously, PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were also arrested in sedition cases for criticizing state institutions.

Furthermore, on the same day, the police also arrested a television journalist, Imran Riaz Khan, in Lahore. Riaz, who is a strong supporter of the PTI, was arrested for hate speech and for a statement inciting violence aimed at driving a wedge between the general public and state institutions, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said. ). Riaz Khans’ lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, said the journalist’s unlawful arrest would be challenged in court. The TV presenter was also taken into police custody in July last year when 17 cases were filed against him in different cities, but he was released a week later on bail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-staunch-political-ally-of-imran-khan-and-a-journalist-arrested-1.93603928 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos