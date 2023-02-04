Politics
Turkish court jails 14 university students over mass protests in 2021
An Istanbul court has jailed 14 students from Bogazici University who joined massive protests in 2021 against the appointment of a new rector by Turkey’s authoritarian president.
An Istanbul court on Friday sentenced 14 students at the prestigious Bogazici University to one year and one year and six months in prison for organizing protests against a politically appointed rector.
The court sentenced student Berke Gok to an additional year and six months for damaging public property, while sentenced student Eftelya Koyuncu to an additional 14 months in prison for insulting a public official.
Other students were sentenced to one year in prison for violating the law on meetings and demonstrations.
The judge did not allow the students and lawyers to defend themselves.
The judge recorded in the record: The lawyers did not present their arguments against the final opinion and waived their rights to defend their clients, wrote the Media and Legal Studies Association, MLSA, which followed the trial. Twitter.
Thousands of students, scholars, activists and members of opposition parties staged protests in 2021 in Istanbul and other cities against the appointment of a new rector at Bogazici University.
They were violently dispersed by the police several times and hundreds of students were arrested.
The protests have sparked a movement of resistance to President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ growing influence and pressure on colleges and universities.
After months of protests, Professor Melih Bulu, the first rector appointed by Erdogan, resigned in July 2021. However, a month later, Erdogan appointed another rector, Professor Naci Inci, by presidential decree.
Students and scholars did not recognize the appointed rector and continued to protest.
Following a failed coup attempt in 2016, Erdogan’s government canceled the rectoral elections by presidential decree. He has since appointed rectors himself. Critics say he aims to control academia and diminish critical voices as part of a broader crackdown on his opponents.
Sources
2/ https://balkaninsight.com/2023/02/03/turkish-court-jails-14-students-for-protesting-against-rector/
