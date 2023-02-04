Politics
Indonesian Football 4 months on DW 02/03/2023
Four months ago, Indonesia suffered the deadliest football stadium tragedy in the country’s history after a police response to a pitch invasion during a match between Arema Maland and Persebaya Surabaya at the stadium Kanjuruhan caused massive panic, jostling and crushing which resulted in at least 135 deaths.
However, while many families of victims of the October 2022 tragedy are still fighting for justice for their loved ones, Indonesian football is now gearing up to host the next U20 World Cup in May, having been tasked with organizing this year’s tournament after the postponement of the 2021 edition due to the pandemic.
While the prestige of hosting one of FIFA’s flagship tournaments means a lot to the country, it’s a tough pill to swallow for families struggling to come to terms with the Kanjuruhan tragedy.
Aremania, a group of Arema supporters, remains steadfast in its calls for justice by protesting often and taking collective action to make its voice heard. #UsutTuntasTragediKanjuruhan Campaign (“Investigate the Kanjuruhan Tragedy”).
Febri Wibowo, a member of Aremania, who is still in contact with the families of the victims, expressed his deep disappointment to DW. “We don’t believe anything anymore,” he said.
Slow progress in the hunt for justice
Following the Kanjuruhan tragedy, competition in Indonesia’s top three leagues has been suspended by the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI). Play resumed on December 5 behind closed doors.
Yet, after consultation with the PSSI, league operators and the police, a restricted number of fans were allowed to attend one of the country’s most heated matches, Persib Bandung vs Persija Jakarta, on January 11.
Football’s return amid ongoing legal proceedings is a challenge, particularly following a comment from a PSSI representative appearing to claim that Indonesian football fans were “less educated”.
Firzie Idris, an Indonesian sports journalist who has been following the court case since October, observed that the trial did not go as smoothly as possible. “Justice at the moment is moving very slowly and it seems that it is not given enough priority by the government and the authorities,” he told DW.
Tragedy an “awakening”
The PSSI’s decision to resume football operations in the top three leagues was partly linked to the U20 World Cup because, alongside agreements with various parties to terminate the league, all football events must be completed before the tournament. of FIFA.
Apart from being the biggest footballing event the country has hosted, it is also the first time Indonesia has taken part in a World Cup at any age group since the country gained independence. in 1945.
PSSI executive committee member Hasani Abdulgani believes that Indonesian football is currently improving after the Kanjuruhan tragedy.
“First of all, I again apologize to the families of the victims,” he told DW. “Of course, we wouldn’t want there to be casualties first to improve Indonesian football. However, we believe that the Kanjuruhan tragedy was a very important wake-up call for Indonesian football to improve. .”
“We are improving. Especially in terms of security and normalization in the stadiums. Security protocols are now in the hands of the stadium stewards, in accordance with FIFA regulations, and no longer with the police as before.”
Under the direct supervision of FIFA, the infrastructure to support the tournament continues to be prepared and efforts are being finalized on how security will be managed.
Revolution within the PSSI
FIFA has also agreed to oversee a modification of the management structure within the PSSI, approving an extraordinary congress of the association on February 16.
Current President Mochamad Iriawan told a press conference in January that although he is not stepping down, he will not run for the general presidency of the PSSI for the period 2023-2027.
Erick Thohir, the former president of Italian club Inter Milan and current Indonesian minister for public enterprises is in the running for the post while former Indonesian players Bambang Pamungkas and Ponaryo Astaman are seeking to be named vice-presidents.
Local journalist Idris believes this will be an important step in ensuring real change after the Kanjuruhan tragedy.
“Whoever is the president, his main priority is to put pressure on the government,” he explained. “And on the justice system to keep the judicial process as transparent and fair as possible for the victims of Kanjuruhan.
“After that, we can discuss and sort out other issues such as development, chaotic competition and an underperforming national team.”
For families who lost loved ones in October, the wheels of justice continue to turn far too slowly.
Additional reporting by Bergas Brillianto.
Edited by: Matthew Ford
|
