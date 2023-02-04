Prime Minister Shehbaz invites Imran Khan to join APC on February 7





All political leaders will ‘discuss ways to overcome current national challenges’ n PTI representatives are also invited to attend the Apex Committee meeting to be held in Peshawar to discuss terrorism.

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday convened an All Party Conference (APC) of leaders from all political walks of life to discuss ways to overcome current national challenges.

The APC will be held on February 7 in Islamabad and all major political leaders are invited to this important meeting, officials said. The Prime Minister also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan to attend the conference.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Speaker of the National Assembly, had contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak. Ayaz Sadiq conveyed to the two leaders the Prime Minister’s invitation to Imran Khan for the APC.

The Prime Minister has also invited two representatives of the PTI to the supreme committee meeting to be held in Peshawar on Friday. Ayaz Sadiq forwarded the meeting invitation to the PTI leadership.

He asked the leaders of the PTI to inform about the designated representatives of the party for the meeting of the supreme committee.

All stakeholders including Rangers and officers from intelligence institutions will attend the committee meeting to be held at the Governor House in Peshawar. The meeting will discuss the terrorism incident which occurred at Police Lines Peshawar Mosque on 30th January. The committee will consider measures to eradicate terrorism and modernize the counter-terrorism department and police.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated K-3, the third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUP), which will produce 1,100 megawatts of electricity. The project was carried out with the help of China.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said the K-3 is a step forward in cooperation with China, a trusted friend of Pakistan. He commended the scientists and workers from Pakistan and China who worked hard to complete the project.

He said personnel from the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, who contributed to the project, would be invited to the prime minister’s office for public recognition. The prime minister said that with an energy import bill of $27 billion, Pakistan needed alternative and inexpensive sources of energy, including solar, wind, hydro and nuclear .

He said that Pakistan was endowed with huge resources and had the potential to generate 60,000 megawatts through hydel power and regretted that the power generation was only 10,000 megawatts.

He recalled that the KANUP project was finalized during the tenure of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for extending cooperation in this regard. Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that power projects within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor contribute greatly to the country’s energy demand through the generation of thousands of megawatts.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, in a video message, stressed the importance of safe use of nuclear energy as Pakistan faces the challenges of the climate change.

Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Raja Ali Raza Anwar, said the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had declared KANUP as a high-power generation facility with its output of 27.15 percent .

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare Minister Shazia Marri on Thursday to send greetings on the occasion of his son’s wedding. The Prime Minister, who was on a one-day visit here, expressed his best wishes for the newly married couple.

He prayed that the couple’s marriage would become a source of pleasure for both families.

