WATCH: Former Pakistani minister and aide to Imran Khan Fawad Chaudhry breaks down and cries during live TV show | world news





ISLAMABAD: A video of former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was recently released from Adiala prison after an Islamabad court granted him bail in a sedition case, has been making the rounds social networks. Fawad Chaudhry, who is also a close confidant of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, can be seen sobbing and wiping away tears in the viral video, which is widely shared on Twitter.

The former Pakistani information minister collapsed and was seen crying and wiping away his tears while recalling his detention in jail following his arrest in the sedition case. The incident happened during a live television broadcast on the ARY News Channels Off the Record program.

WATCH: #FawadChaudhry breaks down in tears over investigators issue #ARYNews https://t.co/Mfe1lBi1Kz ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 2, 2023

The head of the PTI was asked how he felt after his arrest and how his family was coping with the situation. Recalling those difficult times, Fawad Chaudhry said it hurt him every time his children came to see him in prison.

During the show, the PTI leader also decried how he was arrested and brought to court in handcuffs and with his head covered. Chaudhry claimed the cops told him they had clear orders to arrest him when he inquired about the warrants. He also claimed that the cops also snatched his mobile phone from him during his arrest, which he has not yet recovered.

Chaudhry was arrested for threatening members of Pakistan’s Election Commission. His bail request was granted by the Islamabad court on the condition that he refrain from using similar language to denigrate a constitutional institution.

