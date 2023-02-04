President Joko Widodo will participate in the HPN Summit





JAKARTA, BALIPOST.com – President Joko Widodo will attend the National Press Day (HPN) peak on February 9, 2023 in Medan City, North Sumatra. “President Joko Widodo will be present at the HPN 2023 peak event to be held at the North Sumatra Provincial Government Multi-Purpose Building on February 9, 2023,” said the MP for Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of the President Bey Machmudin, in a virtual HPN 2023 coordination meeting in Jakarta, as quoted by Antara News Agency, Friday (3/2). Jokowi is also due to undergo a series of PNH 2023 activities in North Sumatra. Prior to the President’s attendance, Bey urged all parties to seek the best conditions for the implementation of HPN 2023 to go smoothly. Meanwhile, the General Chairman of the Central PWI, together with the HPN 2023 official, Atal S. Depari, said he would present the Golden Feather award to the Governor of North Sumatra, Edy Rahmayadi. “The Governor deserves to be appreciated with the Golden Pen because of his close relationship with the media and never refuses to be stopped by journalists,” Atal said. In line with this, the Head of HPN 2023 Peak Events Division, Nurjaman Mochtar said that HPN 2023 will award six Medan media personalities. “The struggle of these Medan press personalities is to be appreciated as some coined the term ‘Benih Merdeka’ since 1917 and constantly tried to keep it published, even though the editor-in-chief was detained in prison,” said said Nurjaman. The six personalities who received the award were Dja Endar Moeda, Parada Harahap (the King of Delik), Tuan MH Manullang (a pioneer figure in the struggle for the press), Mohammad Said (a figure in the struggle for the press), Ani Idrus (a press figure for the women’s struggle), and Muhammad TWH (a press figure for the three-year-old press). “HPN 2023 is expected to bring together 7,000 journalists, both inside and outside the country, as well as 14 ambassadors from friendly countries,” he said. HPN 2023 will also feature an 1885 Hammond typewriter, which was once used to type news, and still works well today. President Jokowi and his entourage are also due to visit the press expo site and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) around the event area at the North Sumatra Provincial Government Multi-Purpose Building. (Kmb/Balipost)

