Imran Khan’s ally arrested for accusing Zardari of plotting to kill ex-PM





Police officers escort former Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (C) to appear before a court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. | Photo credit: AFP

Pakistani police arrested former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at his home on Thursday for accusing ex-president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to kill former prime minister Imran Khan.

An ally of Mr. Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Mr. Ahmed is the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML).

Confirming the incident, his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique said the AML leader was arrested from his home at a private housing company in Islamabad.

He was arrested by Islamabad police in the early hours of Thursday in connection with comments he made against former President Zardari, accusing him of instigating a ‘murder plot to eliminate the leader of the PTI Imran Khan”.

He was arrested on a police complaint filed by Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman, Vice President of PPP Rawalpindi Division, in which he said the AML leader, in a TV interview on January 27, had alleged that the co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Zardari, had the help of certain terrorists to kill Mr Khan.

Mr Khan also in a televised address on January 27 had alleged that Mr Zardari was behind a new assassination plot, a “plan C” and that a terrorist group had been hired for this purpose. He presented no evidence to support his charge.

Mr. Sheikh Rashid actually repeated what Mr. Imran Khan had said in his televised address.

Mr Zardari denied the allegations and also sent a legal notice to Mr Khan apologizing and withdrawing the charges or an action for damages would be filed against him.

According to a video clip of the arrested chief, he alleged that police ransacked his home and beat domestic workers as he tried to arrest him. He has also vowed to challenge his arrest in the high court.

He also alleged that some (staff) used ladders to enter his house. He went on to say that he was arrested despite getting relief from the Islamabad High Court.

He claimed lawyer Mian Tahir secured his bail and went on to allege Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was behind the incident.

Reacting to the arrest, Mr Khan said: “Never in our history have we had such a biased and vindictive caretaker government appointed by the totally discredited ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan). The question is: Pak can- he afford a street movement that we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by an imported government The FIR filed against the AML leader claimed that Ahmed’s statement was made as part of of a plot to defame the former president and create a permanent threat to his family.

“He wants to create conflict and enmity between two groups PPP and PTI with this fabricated and baseless plot so that the peace of the country can be disturbed,” he added.

Islamabad police had summoned Ahmed on Wednesday to appear before them today in connection with the case. However, the Islamabad High Court suspended the notice.

The court also issued notices to the Islamabad Police Chief and asked him to appoint a senior officer who could brief the High Court on the facts of the case. The former interior minister claimed he had inside information about the murder plot and that the former president allegedly hired assassins to kill Imran Khan.

In the petition, Mr. Sheikh Rashid challenged the notice issued to him by the local police and claimed that the notice was contrary to various provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The new hearing was adjourned to February 6.

Mr Sheikh Rashid served as Home Minister when Khan was Prime Minister and claims to have served as a minister 16 times in various governments.

His arrest comes amid a series of legal moves against PTI leaders and their allies. Last week, top PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested for allegedly uttering threats against the families of election commission members. He was later released on bail. A sedition case has been filed against former PTI MP Shandana Gulzar Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/imran-khans-ally-arrested-for-accusing-zardari-of-plotting-to-kill-former-premier/article66463270.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos