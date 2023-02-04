Jokowi meets with ASEAN Secretary General and ministers ahead of WMA retreat





Mr. President (Jokowi) stressed that we can develop ASEAN to become the epicenter of growth if we are able to maintain peace and stability in the region. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday received a courtesy visit from ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn and several foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries at the palace Merdeka. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the courtesy visit was part of the foreign ministers’ meeting, which was due to take place on Friday afternoon and the “retreat of ASEAN foreign ministers (AMM)” Saturday (February 4, 2023). “Today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), ASEAN foreign ministers will hold a series of meetings, which will begin this afternoon with a working lunch to discuss the situation in Myanmar and followed by the Council ASEAN Coordinating Committee, while we will be holding the (AMM) Retreat Meeting tomorrow,” she informed. The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is the first major meeting to be held this year under Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship. During the courtesy visit, President Widodo asserted that ASEAN should not be a proxy for any country. “The President emphasized the importance of ASEAN centrality and unity, which must be maintained as it is the main capital of ASEAN,” Marsudi said. Furthermore, the Indonesian President stressed the importance of upholding the principles of democracy, international law and human rights in accordance with the ASEAN Charter. Marsudi said Widodo also affirmed that Indonesia is committed to implementing the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar to help the country resolve its political crisis. The president expressed hope that ASEAN can become an epicenter of growth amid the current unfavorable global economic situation, she added. “Mr. President (Jokowi) emphasized that we will be able to develop ASEAN to become the epicenter of growth if we are able to maintain peace and stability in the region,” Marsudi remarked. . Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the ASEAN countries present conveyed the readiness of their respective governments to support Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. Related News: President Jokowi kicks off Indonesian ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023

