Jokowi confident Tesla will invest in Indonesia





Earlier this month, it was reported that Tesla was close to a preliminary agreement to set up a production plant in Indonesia, and while nothing has emerged yet, Indonesian President Joko Widodo remains confident that Tesla will invest in a production plant in the republic, Reuters reports. In its bid to bring the US electric carmaker in, Indonesia has offered the company numerous incentives, including a concession to mine nickel. I told him that if you invest in Indonesia, I will give the nickel concession, Jokowi said. Other incentives include tax breaks and a subsidy program on electric vehicle purchases to create a market for Tesla in the country, he said. Saying his ministers were finalizing the grants, Jokowi said he believed Indonesia had the edge over other countries Tesla might consider investing in, as it has the largest nickel reserves and a large domestic market. Jokowi said it was up to Tesla to accept the nickel mining offer, adding that the country was open to investment in the electric vehicle battery and electric car supply chain initially. If they want to start producing EV batteries, that’s OK, he said. The country has been courting Tesla to invest in battery and car manufacturing since 2020. The first talk of a “potential investment” came to light in October of that year, with Jokowi saying the following month that a top team level would be sent to meet with the electric vehicle maker’s senior executives. In February 2021, the republic revealed that it had received an investment proposal from Tesla focused on manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles. However, plans for a battery factory in Indonesia were not to materialize. Despite this, Jokowi’s desire for Tesla to produce its cars, not just batteries, in Indonesia remained unchanged, and in April last year Indonesia resumed talks with Tesla for the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries. The Indonesian president has also intervened personally in the courtship process, speaking to Elon Musk twice, first in person when he visited SpaceX’s facilities in Texas last year and later by phone. Indonesia isn’t the only country in the game. The news agency’s report adds that South Korea, Canada and Mexico are also in the running for Tesla to invest in manufacturing. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Mexican president said the company was considering setting up an assembly plant near a new airport in Mexico City. Analysts said Mexico could have an advantage in winning the Tesla investment because of its proximity to the automaker’s main market, the United States, and because vehicles built there could qualify for credits. consumption tax bill of the Biden administration. If Tesla were to invest in battery production in Indonesia, it would be its first such facility in Asia.

