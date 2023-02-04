Pakistan files sedition complaint against Shandana Gulzar: Who is ex-party lawmaker Imran Khans, and what did she say?





A sedition case has been filed against Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaafs Shandana Gulzar Khan, for inciting violence against the country’s constitutional institutions, Pakistani media Nation reported.

The complainant said that Gulzar, who resigned as a member of the National Assembly (the country’s lower house of parliament) in 2022, accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of begging Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out explosions in the northwest. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) region. On January 30, more than 40 people were killed in explosions at a mosque in Peshawar, which is part of the KPK.

Why Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists were sent to KP to fuel terrorism while other cities are safe from destruction? she was quoted by the complainant as saying on a TV show, The Nation reported. A case was filed under sections 153A (promotion of inter-group enmity), 505 (statement leading to public mischief) and 124A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on a complaint by a magistrate.

Gulzar is the latest among several other PTI leaders who have been arrested recently. In January, top leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested in Lahore on sedition charges for allegedly inciting violence against Pakistan’s electoral commission, although he was later released on bail, The Express Tribune reported. Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI Shahbaz Gill have also faced similar charges.

Who is Shandana Gulzar?

Gulzar was elected from a women-only seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was sworn into the National Assembly in 2018. She previously worked as a parliamentary secretary in the Pakistani government and holds an LLM from Cambridge University.

In April 2022, along with 130 other members of her party, she resigned from parliament minutes before Shehbaz Sharif was chosen to replace Khan as prime minister, in protest against what they claimed was the imported government. However, the president refused to accept these resignations en masse and said they would be checked individually, ultimately only accepting 11 of them, including Gulzar Khans, some three months after they were submitted.

Then in January 2023, a few more resignations were accepted. But, the resignations of 51 other PTI lawmakers were pending. Then, on January 24, 45 PTI deputies withdrew their resignation. Fawad Chaudhry of the PTI said it was to take over the positions of leader of the opposition and leader of the parliamentary party, Dawn reported.

What is PTI’s goal now?

The PTI claimed that the government led by Shehbaz Sharif was targeting the KPK region where the Imran Khans party had a majority in the provincial assembly until it was dissolved by Khan on January 18. The Punjab provincial assembly was also dissolved on his orders, and these indicate a bid to demand a snap national election. It has been a central demand from Khans supporters since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022.

The Constitution of Pakistan mentions that once the provincial assembly is dissolved, elections must be held within ninety days after the dissolution, and the results of the elections must be announced no later than fourteen days after the close. of the ballot. Although there is no link in the constitution between provincial and national polls, in practice they have been held together.

Like Gulzar, many PTI residents suggest the ruling government is targeting the KPK, although similar attacks have occurred elsewhere in the country. Dawn cited a report by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Studies in Security (CRSS) which called 2022 a particularly bad year, with the KPK and Balochistan seeing increasing violence. In both areas, he said the violence was the result of help from TTP operatives in eastern Afghanistan, which borders the KPK.

Currently, the KPK has a parallel government led by the TTP, similar to how it controlled the region around 2008. The resurgence of the TTP is partly due to the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021. While Imran Khan was once soft on the group, the TTP now demands federally administered tribal areas, which would mean their own enclaves, and allows the movement of TTP members and fighters from Afghanistan into the country, threatening further violence in the country. ‘coming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/pakistan-files-sedition-case-against-shandana-gulzar-who-is-she-8420181/

