Atal Depari ensures HPN 2023 in North Sumatra is attended by President Joko Widodo – SUMUTCYBER.COM





Sumutcyber.com, Medan – Chairman of the Atal S Depari Center of the Association of Indonesian Journalists (PWI) has confirmed the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at the height of the National Press Day (HPN) event in North Sumatra (North Sumatra) which is scheduled to be held at Astaka Field, Jalan Pancing on February 9, 2023. This was conveyed by Atal Depari accompanied by North Sumatra PWI President Farianda Putra Sinik and Head of Provincial Communication and Information Office Ilyas Sitorus during the visit to the Provincial Government Press Room at the Governor’s Office Jalan Diponegoro Medan Friday (3/2/2023). “Thank goodness maybe later North Sumatra HPN will be the biggest HPN and there will be up to 7,000 attendees at the height of the event and this has never happened before and all the officials could attend later. I met the president of the DPR-RI and the president of the MPR who also expressed their willingness to attend. The same with the commander TNI where I invited these 3 Matras, if it happens, it will definitely be extraordinary and the president, God willing, will be present on the 9th at the height of the event. I think the president will be there on the 8th,” explained Atal in an enthusiastic tone. Atal hopes all press friends will attend various series of activity schedules at HPN as there are many very interesting activities like metaverse exhibition which is exhibited for the first time in Indonesia and is at Medan, there are seminars, talks talking about press issues, there is a press exhibition which originated in 1800 in North Sumatra so that North Sumatra can be considered the pioneer of national press . In addition, there will be documents dealing with development issues and the balance of revenue sharing between central and regional governments related to the products of oil palm plantations, as previously questioned by the governor of the province. from North Sumatra, Edy Rahmayadi, who said that due to the large number of shipments of oil palm plantation products, many provincial roads have been blocked. save to The series of HPN activities was designed by the Executive Committee (Panpel). One of the activities that will catch the eye is the presence of 4 media personalities from North Sumatra who won a world record from the Indonesian Museum of World Records (MURI). The MURI award winners were among others handed over to PWI President Sumut Farianda Putra Sinik with all his achievements which ensured the members of PWI North Sumatra to get an insurance policy of coverage if the member dies naturally or due to an accident without having to pay premiums. The Muri Prize was also awarded to the director of Kardopa Radio, one of the multilingual radio stations which was raised by a woman, Tiorida br Simanjuntak, and a newspaper collector who is also an expert in history, Professor Ichwan Azhari, who is also a Unimed lecturer who has 100 old newspapers with 100 titles. As for the readiness of the HPN itself, Atal explained that he inspected it directly. “As soon as we landed, we visited the exhibition in Astaka. We know that for 2 days everything has been built, it’s ready”, he added. The Pemprovsu press room is flexible PWI Center Chairman Atal Depari praised the existence of a newsroom in the office of the Governor of North Sumatra which he said was very flexible and followed trends. Atal advised journalists working as units in the North Sumatra Governor’s office to make the most of the facilities provided to expedite journalistic tasks. “The facilities are very good, all that remains is to add a library to increase the literacy of fellow journalists,” said Atal Depari. (SC03)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sumutcyber.com/atal-depari-pastikan-hpn-2023-di-sumut-dihadiri-presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos