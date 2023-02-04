PM convenes all-party conference on February 7, invites Imran Khan





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday convened an All Party Conference (APC) on February 7 in Islamabad and invited the country’s political leaders, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan, to discuss ways to overcome the challenges facing the country is facing.

The development comes as the country faces an upsurge in terrorist activity. On January 30, a suicide bombing at a mosque in the police line district of Peshawar claimed the lives of at least 101 people, most of them police officers.

At the same time, the country is also facing difficulties economically. Foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.09 billion, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports.

The country is locked in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release much-needed money under a stalled bailout package. A hit with the IMF would also help free up money from other platforms that are looking for the green light from the lender.

Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former speaker of the National Assembly, contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak.

Sadiq conveyed the prime ministers’ invitation for Imran to the two leaders. Prime Minister Shehbaz has also invited two PTI representatives to the supreme committee meeting to be held in Peshawar on Friday.

Sadiq conveyed the invitation to the PTI leadership and asked them to nominate representatives for the supreme committee meeting, which is being held at the Governor’s House in Peshawar.

The meeting will bring together all stakeholders, including Rangers and officers from intelligence institutions. The meeting will discuss the terrorist incident that occurred in Peshawar and consider measures to eradicate terrorism and modernize the counter-terrorism department and the police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1734953 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos