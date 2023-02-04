Imran Khan decides not to run in NA by-elections – Pakistan





Pakistan

Pakistan

Imran Khan decides not to run in NA by-elections

Imran Khan decides not to run in NA by-elections

February 03, 2023 3:02 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan had decided not to stand in the by-elections for the vacant seats in the National Assembly, fearing he would be disqualified in the case. Tyrian White.

The former prime minister has withdrawn his nomination papers for the by-vote of NA-193, Rajanpur, as he decided to nominate former lawmakers.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has formed a wider bench to hear a petition filed against the PTI leader seeking his disqualification “for concealing the name of his alleged daughter Tyrian White in the application documents”.

Sources said PTI leaders had earlier advised the former prime minister to stand for election in the vacant seat. After the death of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari of the PTI, the seat became vacant. In 2018, Mr. Leghari left the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and joined the PTI.

PTI had singled out PTI leader for challenging partial polls on 33 NA seats after they were left vacant as NA President Raja Parvez Ashraf accepted resignations submitted by PTI MPs . The Election Commission of Pakistan therefore announced elections for 33 seats.

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced the PTI leader’s decision, however, a day later the party held partial polls consultative meetings which resulted in the decision to withdraw Imran Khan’s diaries .

