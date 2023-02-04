President Joko Widodo and 14 Friends Ambassadors Confirmed to Attend HPN Peak 2023 Event in Medan

INDOPOS.CO.ID – National Press Day (HPN) 2023 North Sumatra (North Sumatra) will definitely see the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

Confirmation of President Joko Widodo’s attendance was conveyed by Deputy 2 of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, during the HPN 2023 coordination meeting via Friday (3/2/2023) morning online. The meeting took place in the presence of the General President of the PWI Center / Head of HPN 2023, Atal S. Depari.

Bey Machmudin, said President Joko Widodo will be attending the HPN 2023 peak event to be held at Multipurpose Building (GSG) Pemprovsu, Medan on February 9, 2023.

The President will also undertake a series of activities in North Sumatra related to HPN 2023. Bey Machmudin urged all parties to seek the best conditions so that the implementation of HPN 2023 can proceed smoothly.

The General Chairman of PWI Central who is also in charge of HPN 2023, Atal S. Depari, said he would present a Golden Feather award to Governor of North Sumatra, Edy Rahmayadi.

“The governor deserves to be appreciated with a golden feather for his closeness to the media and never refuses to be stopped by journalists,” he said.

Head of HPN 2023 Peak Events Division, Nurjaman Mochtar explained that this time HPN will award 6 personalities from the Medan press.

“The struggle of these Medan press personalities is to be appreciated as some coined the term ‘Benih Merdeka’ since 1917 and constantly tried to keep it published, even though the editor-in-chief was detained in prison,” said he declared.

During the HPN 2023, which is expected to bring together 7,000 journalists from inside and outside the country, as well as 14 ambassadors from friendly countries, prizes will be awarded to 6 pioneering press personalities from Medan, namely Dja Endar Moeda , Parada Harahap (The King of Delik), Tuan MH Manullang (pioneer figure in the fight against the press), Mohammad Said (head of the fight against the press), Ani Idrus (head of the women’s fight against the press) and Muhammad TWH (Three Ages of the Press Figure).

There is something unique and interesting to look forward to at the height of the HPN 2023 event this time which will display a Hammond typewriter made in 1885 which was used to type news and still works fine Today.

The President and his entourage also planned to visit the Press and MSME Exhibition site around the main area of ​​the event to be held at the North Sumatra Provincial Government GSG Building.

As mentioned, before the peak of HPN 2023 on February 9, 2023, the HPN committee is also preparing various interesting activities.

The series of activities in the HPN series are the Digital Literacy Workshop: Social Media and Entrepreneurship for Millennials at the Hall of the Faculty of Social Sciences – USU; North Sumatra Press Appeals Seminar: Free Press, Dignified Democracy and Adinegoro Journalism Award Seminar in the Ballroom of the Grand Mercure Hotel; International seminar: Digital disruption and reorganization of sustainable media ecosystems at the Amarylis room – Grand Mercure Hotel. It all happens on February 7, 2023.

Then, on the same date, the XXVI SPS Congress and SPS Seminar will also take place in the Ballroom of the Arya Duta Hotel, and a discussion on the Cultural Award at the Santika Dyandra Hotel.

There will also be a national work meeting and IKWI social service at the Khas Parapat Hotel on February 7-8, a meeting of the Central PWI Honorary Council and Provincial Honorary Councils all over Indonesia in the T Rizal Nurdin hall of the governor’s office.

In addition, the HPN 2023 Exhibition and the Three Centuries of Indonesian Newspaper Exhibition will be held at the Astaka Complex of the North Sumatra Provincial Government from February 7 to 12, and the Seminar on International Trade, Tourism and Forum investment for North Sumatra” in the ballroom of the Adimulia hotel. February 8.

While the main event related to HPN 2023 i.e. National Mass Media Convention will be held at the Ballroom of Grand Mercure Hotel Medan on 8th February 2023.

A Sports Seminar “Strategy for North Sumatra and Aceh to Increase Sports Performance and Regional Economic Awakening” and National SIWO Working Meeting in Santika Medan Hotel Ballroom were also held on February 8. .

There was also a seminar on plantation revenue sharing funds to increase regional economic growth at Raja Inal Siregar Hall, the Governor’s office on 8 February. As well as a welcome dinner at the Governor’s office on February 8.

The main event will be held at Medan Fishing Multipurpose Hall on February 9, attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and a visit to Lake Toba for HPN participants at Khas Parapat Hotel on February 9-10, 2023. (Gin)