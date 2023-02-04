Politics
With tears in her eyes, grandmother of Rudapaksa victim reads petition for President Joko Widodo
read the petition addressed to President Jokowi in the Cikini area of Central Jakarta on Friday (3/2/2023).
JAKARTA (Independensi.com) – SAI Victim’s grandmother (61) was forced to shed tears as she read a petition asking President Joko Widodo to seek justice for what happened to her grandson.
As for SAI’s grandson, namely IS (8 years old) was forced to be the victim of his own uncle with the initials RP (31) which happened in October 2022 at the abuser’s home in Sukabumi , in West Java.
SAI, sobbing, said her grandson was still going through deep trauma. “I intend to write this letter to seek justice. My 8-year-old grandson is currently going through very deep trauma,” SAI said while reading the petition addressed to President Jokowi in Cikini region, in the central Jakarta, Friday (3/2/2023).
SAI believes Jokowi is a leader who will support people like him who seek justice for his grandson.
“But the law in Indonesia is very unfair to ordinary people like me,” SAI said in his letter.
SAI then revealed what happened during the first trial of the forced rape case with the defendant RP.
He admitted that he was very disappointed with the course of the trial held at the Sukabumi District Court. Especially since the prosecutor had no intention of defending the victim. Instead, prosecutors asked questions of the victim, not the perpetrator.
“Prosecutors who are supposed to defend victims tend to defend perpetrators instead. The prosecutors even asked my grandson questions, which made my grandson even more depressed and traumatized,” said SAI, who must have been reinforced by his son when he read his open letter to the president. Jokowi.
The SAI was read, which made him even more depressed when the prosecutor rejected the results of the victim’s autopsy which they said did not meet police standards.
“Even though the results of the post-mortem examination had undergone a referral process from the Sukabumi City Police and from the visual results, it was clear that the hymen of the genitals of my grandson had been damaged,” SAI said.
SAI said what hurt him even more was that the attacker did not acknowledge his actions at all.
“The one who is usually happy is now often lonely, depressed and crying. He was also afraid to meet other people,” SAI continued.
For this reason, he asked President Jokowi to help him and do justice to the case experienced by his grandson.
“I believe that Pak Jokowi is on the side of the victims because the pedophile case is a scourge for this country which has killed the future of Indonesian children,” he said.
Meanwhile, Zainul Arifin, as the victim’s family lawyer, said his party will send an open letter from the ISC to President Jokowi through the State Secretariat on Monday next week.
“We will also send this letter to the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs and Committee III of the Indonesian House of Representatives for attention,” Zainul said.
