This is why the Pakistani government blames Imran Khan for the resurgence of the TTP





Two days after the disastrous Pakistani mosque explosion that claimed the lives of more than 100 people in Pakistan, the beleaguered country’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif gave an impassioned speech in parliament. He said: “Introspection and self-responsibility have become imperative due to our own follies and mistakes as the seeds of terrorism have been sown during dictatorial mandates.”

His words unwittingly attested to India’s argument that Pakistan was fueling terrorism in its backyard. Only this time it came back to bite him. The bloody suicide bombing in the city of Peshawar, once known for its flowers and olives, has reminded Pakistan that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban as they are called will continue to terrorize the country .

The TTP, an umbrella organization of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghan-Pakistani border, has denied responsibility for Monday’s explosion, although it claimed it first. Later, a splinter group from the TTP Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed to be behind him.

Discussions following the blast saw the Pakistani government and lawmakers blame former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for rising terror.

Khawaja Asif said: “This war started in Swat during the tenure of PPPs and it ended during the previous tenure of PML-N, and peace was established in the country from Karachi to Swat.

But if you remember, a year and a half or two years ago [] we were given a briefing two, three times in this same room where it was clearly stated that talks could be held against these people and that they could be brought to peace.”

For the uninitiated, TTP was founded in 2007 with the main motive of a stricter application of Islamic Sharia. The group has been responsible for some of the deadliest terror attacks, including the 2014 Peshawar Military School attack which claimed the lives of 132 children.

However, the group lost power after military operations in 2014 and 2017, which resulted in heavy bloodshed. The TTP returned to power after the sudden withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

It was then that the government led by Imran Khan took the now controversial decision to strike a peace deal with the murderous organization. Despite popular opinion that such peace agreements will not really serve the country’s national interest, Khan went ahead, offering the TTP a number of rewards ranging from political amnesty to the release of prisoners. in exchange for laying down arms.

As part of this agreement, more than 100 TTP activists, including murderers, were released from prison. Khan even said the government was considering offering amnesty to TTP fighters to become “normal citizens”. In the process, he brought over 5,000 TTP fighters back to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Both sides have agreed to a ceasefire.

Without enough funds to rehabilitate hard-line criminals, the program ultimately failed, and TTP activists roamed the nation’s soil undeterred, performing kidnappings for ransom and extorting local businesses.

The TTP canceled the ceasefire last year and ordered its militants to stage attacks across the country. “While military operations are underway against the mujahideen in different regions […] it is therefore imperative that you carry out attacks wherever you can across the country,” the statement read.

And the weight is borne by the current government. “The decisions made about two years ago were not approved by this House. We were only told in the briefings that this decision had already been made. Now who will be held responsible for the bloodshed?” Asif said.

The TTP threat will not go away so easily. According to Riccardo Valle, Venice-based researcher for The Khorasan Diary, a non-partisan platform run by journalists, it is clear that armed organizations thrive on the lack of socio-economic opportunity and profit from its absence. “It is safe to assume that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the tribal districts, have been neglected for years by the central government, while at the same time its people have borne the brunt of the war on terrorism and the backlash from the insurgency in Afghanistan,” he told Al Jazeera.

He noted that the TTP has now changed its tone and emphasizes people’s basic needs such as water, gas and electricity. “As the country’s economic situation deteriorates, the TTP is increasing its chances of capitalizing on these grievances,” he told Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2023/02/03/this-is-why-the-pakistan-government-is-blaming-imran-khan-and-his-party-for-the-ttps-resurgence.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos