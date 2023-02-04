Jokowi Receives Foreign Ministers of ASEAN Countries at the State Palace





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo received a courtesy call from Foreign Ministers of ASEAN Countries and ASEAN Secretary General Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday (3/2/2023). “The President has just received a courtesy call from the ASEAN Foreign Ministers as well as the ASEAN Secretary General who happens to be new,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press release to the outcome of the meeting. Retno said during the meeting that ASEAN foreign ministers would hold a series of meetings in Jakarta from Friday to Saturday (4/2/2023) tomorrow. Between Photos/Hafidz Mubarak A President Joko Widodo (center) with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (fifth left), ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn (right) and Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries pose for a group photo before holding a meeting during a courtesy visit to Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (3/2/2023). During the meeting, President Joko Widodo gave a message that ASEAN countries should not become proxies for anyone, and the importance of maintaining the centrality and unity of ASEAN . President Joko Widodo (center) with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (fifth left), ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn (right) and Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries pose for a group photo before holding a meeting during a courtesy visit to Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (3/2/2023). During the meeting, President Joko Widodo gave a message that ASEAN countries should not become proxies for anyone, and the importance of maintaining the centrality and unity of ASEAN . Also read: Jokowi urges ASEAN to maintain regional peace so that it becomes a center of economic growth Retno said, after meeting JokowiASEAN foreign ministers will hold a working lunch this afternoon to discuss the current situation in Myanmar. After that, the foreign ministers will hold an ASEAN Coordinating Council meeting and retreat on Saturday. “This series of ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings is a major meeting, the first major meeting to be held under Indonesia’s chairmanship,” Retno said. Between Photos/Hafidz Mubarak A President Joko Widodo (center) with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (third from left) and ASEAN foreign ministers pose for a group photo before holding a meeting during a visit to courtesy of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (3/2/2023). During the meeting, President Joko Widodo gave a message that ASEAN countries should not become proxies for anyone, and the importance of maintaining the centrality and unity of ASEAN . President Joko Widodo (center) with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (third from left) and ASEAN foreign ministers pose for a group photo before holding a meeting during a visit to courtesy of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (3/2/2023). During the meeting, President Joko Widodo gave a message that ASEAN countries should not become proxies for anyone, and the importance of maintaining the centrality and unity of ASEAN . He said that during the meeting this morning, Jokowi conveyed two messages to the foreign ministers, namely the importance of the centrality and unity of ASEAN and ASEAN which must be the center of economic growth. A number of foreign ministers also spoke at the meeting, including the foreign minister of Singapore, the foreign minister of Thailand and the foreign minister of Laos who will take over the presidency of the ASEAN next year. Also Read: Meeting Foreign Ministers of Southeast Asian Countries, Jokowi Calls on ASEAN Not to Proxy for Anyone Between Photos/Hafidz Mubarak A President Joko Widodo (center) speaks with foreign ministers of ASEAN countries before holding a meeting during a courtesy visit to Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (3/2/2023). During the meeting, President Joko Widodo gave a message that ASEAN countries should not become proxies for anyone, and the importance of maintaining the centrality and unity of ASEAN . President Joko Widodo (center) speaks with foreign ministers of ASEAN countries before holding a meeting during a courtesy visit to Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (3/2/2023). During the meeting, President Joko Widodo gave a message that ASEAN countries should not become proxies for anyone, and the importance of maintaining the centrality and unity of ASEAN . “The main thing is that ASEAN member countries are ready to support the Indonesian presidency,” Retno said. (Screenwriter Ardito Ramadhan | Publisher Bagus Santosa)

