Zambry and ASEAN counterparts meet Jokowi ahead of ACC meeting

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, along with his ASEAN counterparts, paid a courtesy visit to Indonesian President Joko Widodo ahead of the 32nd ASEAN Coordination Council (ACC) meeting here.

The meeting with Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, took place in Istana Merdeka today as part of the agenda in conjunction with the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Retreat (AMM Retreat) .

Various issues were discussed, including efforts to strengthen ASEAN and increase cooperation among member countries.

This is important to ensure ASEAN continues to be respected as a strong regional bloc, Zambry told Malaysian media today.

This region must avoid being influenced by any power and uphold the principles that ASEAN has stood for and defended all along.

Zambry said the same tone was also expressed by Jokowi regarding the need for all countries to work together to ensure that the ASEAN region continues to be preserved in terms of peace and unity.

ASEAN must be independent, without any interference from any party or influence from any power that will lock the region into a long-term crisis, he said.

The ACC meeting, which started at 2:30 p.m. at the ASEAN Secretariat, took place without the presence of representatives from Myanmar and was preceded by a working lunch which addressed Myanmar issues. – Bernama