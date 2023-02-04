The long political life of Megawati Sukarnoputri – The Diplomat

Advertisement

Indonesia’s most powerful female politician may no longer be the country’s president, but many have accused her of still acting like one.

In a recent speech in Jakarta commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), the political party she has chaired for 24 years, Megawati Sukarnoputri, 75, stunned Indonesian netizens who turned to social networks. to express their disapproval of the boastful tone of his speech.

The eldest daughter of Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, Megawati served as president from 2001 to 2004, when she lost power in the country’s first direct presidential election.

After two more elections in which she unsuccessfully opposed Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, she transitioned into the role of kingmaker by backing a popular candidate from her own party, Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, in 2014.

Jokowi won two successive presidential elections. His two-term limit ends with the presidential election scheduled for February 2024. Jokowi is the first civilian president not to have the benefit of leading his own political party.

Megawatis’ relationship with Jokowi was one of the issues that was discussed following his speech. Critics have criticized her for disrespecting the president by suggesting she was the power behind the throne. At one point in her speech, she said laughingly to her audience while pointing to the president sitting in the front row, Poor Jokowi could never have made it without PDI-P!

Although framed in non-diplomatic jokes, it is hard to deny the veracity of this statement. Jokowi had to rely on the PDI-P to pass laws throughout his presidency. Megawati also told how it was his idea for Jokowi to invite his now Vice President Maruf Amin to join his ticket ahead of the 2019 elections.

By freely admitting to having participated in major political events, Megawati proved that a former president at the head of the largest political party can wield power in Indonesia. This can only destabilize conservative sensibilities. Bragging about it defies what many Indonesians usually expect of women.

But Megawati was not ashamed of her power, and female leadership was a dominant theme in her speech. She made 28 references to women in power during her two-hour speech, lamenting what she saw as the recent withdrawal of Indonesian women from public life.

As the country’s first and only female president, Megawati was often exposed to gender bias. There are rumors that her late husband, Taufik Kiemas, would rule in her place, just to underscore her alleged incompetence.

In the two direct elections she ran for, her opponents appealed to conservative Islamic values ​​in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation by preaching against female leadership.

Speaking at a seminar on women’s rights in 2018, Megawati complained about the number of Indonesian women who had failed to show solidarity in her political struggles against Yudhoyono.

After my defeat, I asked a group of women why they didn’t vote for me. They answered because my opponent was handsome and tall, she said wryly.

Often described as selfish and stubborn to a fault, Megawatis’ otherwise unsophisticated image often leads her enemies to underestimate her.

Indonesian urban netizens also made derisive comments about the crude market jargon used in his speech.

In a way, they were right. She spoke using informal language, aided only by accompanying notes, and peppered with pleasant Javanese expressions. It was indeed the kind of political speech that most Indonesians are unfamiliar with.

Politicians are used to using polite and endless language when speaking in public, accentuated by the use of English words. Megawatis’s speech, on the other hand, was delivered in a coarse vernacular that even uneducated rural people would be able to understand.

If his speech was aimed at appealing to his party’s militant base in the hinterland of Central Java and East Java, where the PDI-P reaped electoral success in the last elections, it would have resonated, regardless of the disapproval of urban educated classes.

At the same time, Megawati is rightly accused of holding on to power in her party for too long, during which time she relentlessly crushed potential rivals. At the last party convention in 2019, she was re-elected president as the sole candidate by acclamation.

She also harbors dynastic ambitions for the PDI-P, turning it into a party of the Sukarno family. Two of his descendants, his daughter Puan Maharani, currently Speaker of the House of Representatives, and his son Prananda Prabowo, are party figures. Maharanis’ own children have recently made their debut as party functionaries.

Megawatis’ political longevity as an ex-president is unprecedented in Indonesia. Yet at the height of her power and influence, she now finds herself at a crossroads.

Maharani, his favorite political heiress and candidate for the 2024 presidential election, is consistently behind in public polls, beaten by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

Will she bend to public opinion, or will she stubbornly chart her course to ensure the political survival of her dynasty, and perhaps, an eventual recall to female leadership in Indonesia?