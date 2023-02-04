ASEAN foreign ministers meet in shadow of Myanmar crisis

JAKARTA, Indonesia >> Southeast Asian foreign ministers are meeting in the Indonesian capital on Friday for talks that will be dominated by the deteriorating situation in Myanmar despite an agenda focused on food and energy security and the cooperation in finance and health.

Myanmar belongs to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has 10 members, but the annual ministers’ retreat is held in Jakarta without Myanmar’s foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin.

The absence was forced by the fallout from Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing a five-step agreement reached in 2021 between ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s military chief, General-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing. .

In the deal, Myanmar’s military leaders promised to allow an ASEAN special envoy to meet ousted and imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others to foster dialogue aimed at easing the crisis.

Last year, when ASEAN was chaired by Cambodia, Min Aung Hlaing was not invited to the November meeting of ASEAN leaders in Phnom Penh after Myanmar refused to allow an envoy to ‘ASEAN meet her.

Analysts said the shadow of Myanmar’s military takeover hangs over the foreign ministers’ meeting, even as Indonesia, ASEAN’s chair this year, seeks to ease fears the issue will not hold the block “hostage”.

Launching the country’s year as chairman of the regional bloc, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said late last month that ASEAN would continue to contribute to the Indo-Pacific as a peaceful and stable region and maintain the regional economic growth.

“The economic crisis, the energy crisis, the food crisis as well as the war, we are facing them all this year,” Widodo said. “ASEAN will remain essential and relevant to people in the region and beyond, as ASEAN is the epicenter of growth.”

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia will ensure that the focus is on developing the regional bloc as a community and capitalizing on ASEAN’s economic growth, which is still registering stronger growth than the global economy.

“The Myanmar issue will not be allowed to hijack the process of strengthening ASEAN community development,” Marsudi said last month when outlining Indonesia’s foreign policy for the year.

She said ASEAN was disappointed with its lack of progress over the past two years in Myanmar, despite a growing counter-movement and global threats of sanctions and political exclusion.

“Despite all the efforts of the president and all ASEAN member countries, the implementation of the five-point consensus by Myanmar’s military junta has not made significant progress,” she said.

Marsudi said Indonesia is in the process of setting up an office of an ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar in Jakarta to lead the bloc’s handling of the crisis and will seek to engage with ” all stakeholders” in Myanmar, noting that enabling national dialogue is crucial to addressing the crisis.

“Indonesia requests that access to all stakeholders be granted to the ASEAN Secretary General,” Marsudi said last month, adding that ASEAN will also continue to work with a UN special envoy to help Myanmar out of the crisis.

Randy Nandyamama, an international analyst from Gajah Mada University, recommends that ASEAN under the Indonesian presidency review ASEAN’s core principles of non-interference in the affairs and decisions of other members by consensus.

“Some of its mechanisms are too loose, making it difficult for member countries to abide by existing principles,” he said, adding that resolving the Myanmar issue is important not only for maintaining stability and prosperity in the region, but also to strengthen the legitimacy and function of ASEAN itself as a regional organization capable of establishing a dialogue with Myanmar.

“Resolving the crisis in Myanmar is the main challenge for the Indonesian presidency,” Nandyamama said.

Another area of ​​focus for Indonesia as ASEAN chair this year is peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Marsudi said, signaling that ASEAN would not be a pawn in tensions. growing between the United States and China.

“Many countries have an Indo-Pacific concept and that’s where synergy is needed, so that the different concepts don’t exacerbate rivalry,” she said.

She added that the Indo-Pacific should be approached not only from the angle of security but also from the angle of economic development and that the implementation of the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific will be a big step to maintain peace, stability and prosperity.